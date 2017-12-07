‘Black Knight’ is a romantic fantasy adventure

A new fantasy drama about a tangled web of romantic relations that span three millennia debuted on KBS2 on Wednesday night.“Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me” tells the story of an invisible force that is believed to dictate human destiny by punishing bad guys, rewarding good ones and reuniting separated couples, producer Han Sang-woo said during a press briefing in Seoul Tuesday.Contrary to the usually negative association of the words in English, “black knight” in Korean refers to a man who readily comes to the rescue of a woman in a difficult situation.Oftentimes, it is used to refer to a man who drinks a shot for a woman at a social gathering.By using the words in the title, the producer wanted everyone to become black knights for each other.“I am sure you all have had a desperate moment when you wished a black knight could appear and solve your problems for you. But in life everyone needs to help each other and try to become someone else’s black knight,” he said, adding that good things happen when people help one another out.Actor Kim Rae-won plays successful businessman Moon Soo-ho who would lay down his life to protect the woman he loves against an unidentified dangerous fate.Actress Shin Sae-kyeong plays Jung Hae-ra, a tour company employee who always tries to remain positive despite all the unfortunate happenings that her life throws at her. The other party who forms the love triangle is mysterious designer Sharon, played by Seo Ji-hye, who never ages as a penalty for a wrong she did 200 years ago.Yonhap