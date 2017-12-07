Seo In-guk, Park Bo-ram confirm relationship

Singer and actor Seo In-guk and singer Park Bo-ram have confirmed that they are in a relationship.Seo’s agency, BS Company, told Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, on Wednesday, “The two have been seeing each other for two years.”Both of them were contestants on Mnet’s audition program, “Superstar K,” with Seo having won the first season of the show in 2010 and Park having competed on the second season.After appearing on the show, Seo became famous as an actor and is best known for his role in the tvN drama “Reply 1997” (2012) as well as several other dramas, such as 2013’s “Master’s Sun” on SBS and OCN’s “38 Sagidongdae” (2016).Park is known for her hit tracks “Celepretty” and “Beautiful.” Her songs have also been featured on a number of drama soundtracks including tvN’s “Reply 1988” (2015) and MBC’s “W” (2016).By Hong You-kyoung