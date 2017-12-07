Aging population creates a ‘silver opportunity’ : Entrepreneurs are finding success catering to old folk

Three chief executives of “silver start-ups.” From left: Shin Jun of Care You, Kim Kyung-moon of ROHA and Yang Soon-mo of Mary Table.[JOONGANG ILBO]

Shin Jun, the 41-year-old CEO of Care You, never expected that he would be running a “silver start-up.” But an experience he had while living abroad in the United States changed all of that. After graduating college, Shin spent a little over a year working at a nursing home in the United States, where he was impressed to find out how much the caregivers cared not only about health, but also about the hobbies and pastimes of the elderly residents.The experience left such a lasting impression on him that while pondering upon his time, he came up with an idea to develop programs that improve the quality of life for senior citizens in Korea while working as a teacher at Korea Game Science High School in North Jeolla. After completing his Social Entrepreneurship MBA (Semba) at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kaist), he developed his idea into an enterprise, which is how Care You came to be.Shin was not the only one who was thinking about start-ups that will benefit the lives of seniors. These “silver start-ups” are spreading fast, and Shin’s company is a part of a quickly growing trend.As Korea will soon become a super-aged society, more and more businesses are looking at ways to cater to the needs of the country’s oldest citizens. By next year, Korea will become an “aging society” - a qualification earned when more than seven percent of the population is over 65. When the population over 65 exceeds 14 percent, it is deemed an “aged society.” If the over-65 population is over 20 percent, a nation earns the title of “super-aged society.”Korea’s population over 65 is 13.8 percent according to data from this year, and projections show that number will exceed 14 percent in 2018. By 2026, it is predicted that seniors will take up more than 20 percent of the entire population.Although prospects for what is known as the “silver market” look promising, new services or products aimed at the elderly are still limited in the market, which is why silver start-ups, which look ahead to a super-aged society, are gaining attention today.Care You, established in 2014, is a preliminary social enterprise which makes “silver content” using a combination of information technology (IT) and smart devices. The company’s top products are apps such as EnBrain and Mental Health Test. By playing the games for five minutes, elderly can prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. The apps can easily be downloaded through the smartphones or PCs.Although it started with a mission of preventing and diagnosing Alzheimer’s in its users, Care You plans to expand into other services. The enterprise recently launched its own smartphone education classes for the elderly. The teachers of the classes are delinquent teenagers. By empowering the students to be teachers, the kids and seniors can help each other.The company has begun building a center for the elderly. A senior social welfare center in Anyang, Gyeonggi, requested Care You to establish a “Smart Healing Center.” The center will be filled with digital services for seniors to pass their times. Care You has also started researching ways to implement robots into its service for diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s disease.“Although businesses related to senior life are still in their infancy when it comes to receiving government subsidies or services provided through medical care expenses, they will expand their domains to training educators and developing robot services, along with increasing their profit models.” Shin said.In Busan, a start-up named ROHA has created a smartphone voice platform for active communication that is accessible for the senior population. Kim Kyung-moon, ROHA CEO noted that, “Although senior citizens use smartphones, it’s rare for them to enjoy social content or social media like young people do these days, and since we are also aware of how they struggle to adapt to smartphone keyboards, we have established a voice platform to resolve that problem.” Currently, only the instant voice messenger service is available, but Kim is planning to expand the service into a social media platform based on voice. The platform will be a place for seniors to connect and share their hobbies and interact with others after retirement.When Kim started his business in 2014, he was immediately drawn to creating products for senior citizens. The first product he came up with was a service that allows people to manage their own digital legacy. For people who were facing death, he sorted out their digital records and gathered pictures, videos and writings of the deceased and passed on the collection to their families.“My father passed away when I was five,” Kim said. “But I’ve always wondered what he would have wanted to leave me with and that’s when I thought of this service.”Business went well. The service attracted 400 million won ($367,884) in investments from venture funds and was introduced as a successful start-up enterprise by various institutions. The demands were quite high too. Encountering people facing death every day took a toll on Kim. In the end, Kim changed the direction of his business to create a platform for seniors to enjoy their free time.These days, he is focused on growing his business to develop a voice interaction speaker for seniors living alone, to decrease their loneliness. The speaker will be able to have conversations with its owners and keep them company.“I think the reason why young entrepreneurs are shying away from creating products for the elderly is because there are limited opportunities for them to deeply observe the discomforts of senior life,” he said. “However, seniors have a tendency to invest their money and time once they settle down with the services. So we can easily earn profit and also make a contribution to society.”Korea Health Industry Development Institute predicts that the scale of silver-friendly industries will grow to a maximum of 124 trillion won, which is nearly four times larger than 2010, which is about 33 trillion won.However, the rise of employment of seniors is far behind the increase of the over-65 population. According to research published by the National Statistical Office titled, “Supplementary Results of the Economically Active Population Survey for the Old Population in May 2017,” the population of those aged between 55 and 79 is 12,916,000, a 4.2 percent (519,000) increase from the May 2016, while the economic activity participation rate is 56.2 percent, and employment rate is 54.8 percent (7,084,000) only inching up by 1.1 percent compared to last year.Mary Table is another silver start-up, but its mission is different from the others. The company’s products have not been created for the convenience of the elderly, but instead are a service provided by senior citizens. Established by Yang Soon-mo, Mary Table’s main service is Hobbyful, which distributes online hobby lectures and related DIY kits.Without any time or space constraints, people can enjoy their hobbies using the tool kits that they ordered, while following the professional artist’s instructions through online lectures. Since the end of May, the service has sold more than 5,000 classes and in October alone, the service made 50 million won in sales, three times more than it made in its first month.The reason Hobbyful is classified as a silver start-up is because all the processes of assembly, production and packaging of the DIY kits are done by the hands of senior citizens. Yang started the business with the purpose of resolving the senior employment problems while creating profit.“I started the business trying to think of a start-up that could provide more jobs for seniors, instead of the other way around,” Yang said. “I thought the kits could be easily produced by them and I thought there was a definite opportunity for profit.”Before Yang started the start-up he had a chance to take a closer look at senior living in poorer parts of the country, which is how he became interested in providing employment for the elders. After graduating from college, he managed an online flower shop for two years with people living in secluded areas, which gave him the idea of starting a company that would provide employment for elders in need.“I only started all of this with a vague idea, but through meeting wonderful professors and colleagues, I broadened my perspective and realized my vision and plans with their support,” he continued.“Currently only six seniors have been hired indirectly to participate in making the kits, but I plan to hire more senior workers and secure their employment once the business grows and profit increases.”BY YUN JUNG-MIN [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]‘노인을 위한 스타트업’이 우후죽순 생겨나고 있다. 초고령화 사회로 나아가며 시장은 커지고 있지만 아직 고령층이 누릴 수 있는 새로운 서비스나 상품은 젊은 층에 비해 부족한 상황이다. 초고령화 사회를 겨냥한 ‘실버 스타트업’이 속속 생겨나는 이유다.2014년 설립된 ‘캐어유’는 정보기술(IT)과 스마트 기기를 활용한 ‘실버 콘텐트’를 만드는 예비사회적기업이다. 하루 5분 스마트폰이나 PC로 다양한 게임 등을 즐기며 치매를 예방하는 인지재활 프로그램 ‘엔브레인’과 ‘정신건강테스트’ 애플리케이션 등이 대표상품이다.◆‘앱으로 치매 잡고 스마트 여가 즐기는 노인’ 꿈꿔요=캐어유는 신준영(41) 대표의 경험에서 출발했다. 그는 “대학 졸업 후 미국 요양원에서 1년 넘게 일했는데, 건강·의료 문제뿐 아니라 취미·여가생활을 어떻게 보내는지까지 크게 신경 쓰는 모습이 인상적이었다”고 말했다. 이후 한국으로 돌아온 그는 게임과학고등학교 교사로 일하며 교육·치료용 콘텐트 개발이라는 사업 아이템을 떠올리게 됐고, KAIST 경영대학에서 사회적 기업가 MBA를 수료하면서 사업을 구체화했다.시작은 고령층의 관심이 높은 치매 예방·진단 콘텐트로 했지만 향후 사업 분야를 넓힐 예정이다. 먼저 고령층을 위한 스마트폰 교육 사업을 시작했다. 이 사업은 방황하던 학교 밖 청소년들에게 스마트폰 강사 일을 맡기면서 청소년과 고령층이 서로 돕고, 청소년들이 심리적으로 성장하는 효과도 낳았다.고령층을 위한 공간 구축 사업도 한다. 최근 안양시 노인종합복지관 내 ‘스마트힐링센터’ 구축 사업을 위탁받았다. 센터에 실버 콘텐트를 채워 넣고, 스마트 기기로 여가를 즐길 수 있는 시스템을 만든다. 또 로봇에 치매 예방·진단 서비스를 적용하기 위한 연구도 시작했다. 신 대표는 “고령층 대상 사업이 아직은 정부보조금이나 요양급여를 통해 서비스가 제공되는 수준에 머물러 있지만 향후 교육 인력 양성, 로봇용 서비스 개발 등으로 영역을 확장하며 수익모델도 늘 것으로 기대한다”고 말했다.◆‘노인을 위한 SNS, 고독 줄여줄 소통 스피커’=부산에서 창업한 ‘로하’도 고령층이 서로 소통할 수 있는 스마트폰 음성 플랫폼을 개발했다. 김경문(32) 로하 대표는 “어르신들도 스마트폰을 쓰긴 하지만 젊은 층처럼 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)를 하거나 문화 콘텐트를 즐기는 경우는 거의 없고, 글자 입력도 어려워한다는 것을 알고 음성 기반 플랫폼을 개발했다”고 말했다. 현재는 음성으로 메시지를 주고받는 메신저 서비스만 개발됐지만, 이후 음성 SNS로 기능을 확대할 예정이다. 등산이나 은퇴 후 창업과 같이 고령층끼리 공감할 수 있는 내용을 공유하는 ‘실버 전용 SNS’가 탄생하는 것이다.김 대표는 2014년 사업 시작 때부터 ‘실버’에 꽂혔다. 처음 내놓은 서비스는 디지털 유산 관리였다. 죽음을 앞둔 사람들을 위해 디지털 기록들을 정리해 주고, 남기고 싶은 사진·영상·글 등을 모아 가족에게 전달해 주는 것이다. 그는 “아버지가 다섯 살 때 돌아가셨는데 그때 과연 아버지가 나에게 어떤 것들을 남겨 주고 싶었을지 생각하다 디지털 유산 관리 서비스를 떠올리게 됐다”고 말했다.사업은 잘됐다. 벤처 지원펀드로부터 4억원을 투자받았고, 각종 기관에서 창업 우수 사례로 선정되기도 했다. 수요도 꽤 많았다. 그러나 죽음을 앞둔 사람을 매일 보는 것이 쉬운 일은 아니었다. 결국 김 대표는 방향을 수정해 노인들이 즐겁게 시간을 보낼 수 있도록 돕는 플랫폼 개발에 도전했다.또 혼자 사는 노인들의 고독감을 줄일 수 있는 음성 소통 스피커를 자체 개발하는 등 사업을 확대하고 있다. 스피커로 노인들과 대화를 주고받으며 외로움을 달래 주고 고독사도 방지하는 사업이다. 그는 “젊은 창업가들은 고령층의 불편을 깊이 있게 관찰할 기회가 적어 관련 사업에 잘 도전하지 않는 것 같다”며 “하지만 고령층은 한번 서비스에 안착하면 돈이나 시간을 오랫동안 투자하는 성향이 있어 충분히 수익을 내고 사회적 기여도 할 수 있다”고 자신했다.◆노인이 만드는 상품, 노인 일자리를 위한 스타트업=‘실버 시대’는 이미 현실이 됐다. 내년이면 한국 사회는 ‘고령사회’로 진입한다. 65세 이상 인구가 전체 인구에서 차지하는 비율이 7% 이상이면 ‘고령화 사회’, 14% 이상은 ‘고령사회’, 20%를 넘으면 ‘초고령사회’로 구분한다. 한국의 65세 이상 노인 인구는 올해 기준 13.8%로 내년이면 14% 이상이 된다. 초고령사회도 코앞이다. 2026년이면 노인 인구가 20%를 넘을 것으로 보고 있다. 실버시장도 당연히 커질 전망이다. 한국보건산업진흥원은 고령친화산업 규모가 2010년 33조원에서 10년 뒤인 2020년 최대 124조원까지 성장할 것으로 내다봤다.그러나 고령층을 위한 일자리 증가는 인구 증가 속도를 따라잡지 못하고 있다. 통계청이 발표한 ‘2017년 5월 경제활동인구조사 고령층 부가조사 결과’에 따르면 55~79세 인구는 1291만6000여 명으로 지난해 같은 달 대비 4.2%(51만9000명) 증가한 반면 경제활동참가율은 56.2%, 고용률은 54.8%(708만4000명)로 1년 전에 비해 1.1%포인트 오르는 데 그쳤다. 또 조사 시점부터 지난 1년간 구직경험자의 비율은 15.8%로 전년 대비 0.1%포인트 상승했지만 취업경험자 비율은 오히려 61.7%로 0.8%포인트 내렸다.노인을 위한 서비스가 아닌, 노인에 의한 서비스를 사업 아이템으로 정한 스타트업도 있다. 양순모(30) 대표가 설립한 ‘마리테이블’이다. 마리테이블의 대표 상품은 온라인 취미 강의와 취미생활 DIY 키트를 함께 제공하는 ‘하비풀’ 서비스다. 시간과 공간의 제약 없이 전문 아티스트의 취미생활 강의를 보면서 구매한 도구를 이용해 취미생활을 즐길 수 있다. 5월 말 서비스를 시작해 5000건 이상 판매됐고, 지난달엔 매출 5000만원을 달성했다. 다섯 달 만에 3배 정도 성장한 것이다.하비풀 서비스가 ‘실버 스타트업’인 이유는 모든 제품(취미 키트)의 조립·생산·포장 과정이 고령층의 손길을 거쳐 이뤄지기 때문이다. 양 대표가 애초에 창업을 한 이유가 노인 일자리 문제 해결에 기여하면서 수익도 올리는 것이었다.그는 “사업 아이템을 정한 뒤 고령층에 생산을 맡긴 게 아니라 고령층에 일자리를 제공해 줄 수 있을 만한 사업이 뭐가 있을지 고민하다 시작한 사업”이라며 “취미생활 키트는 어르신들도 쉽게 생산할 수 있고 수익성도 있을 것으로 판단했다”고 말했다.양 대표는 창업 전 쪽방촌에 사는 노인들의 생활을 들여다본 경험 때문에 노인 일자리에 큰 관심을 갖게 됐다. 대학 졸업 후 지인의 소개로 쪽방촌 주민들과 함께 일하고 수익도 공유하는 온라인 꽃가게를 2년간 운영했는데, 이때 소외 노인들에게 일자리를 제공할 수 있는 사업이 꼭 필요하다는 생각을 하게 된 것이다.원래 ‘가슴 뛰는 일’을 찾기 위해 영국에서 공부를 더 한 뒤 아프리카로 가서 사업을 하려던 참이었다. 하지만 쪽방촌 문제를 알게 되면서 예약했던 비행기 표를 취소하고, 회사를 설립한 뒤 KAIST 경영대학에 입학했다. 그는 “막연한 생각만 갖고 시작했는데 학교 수업을 통해 좋은 교수님들과 동료들을 만나 시야를 넓히면서 구체적인 비전과 계획을 설정하게 됐다”며 “현재는 6명의 고령층이 간접고용을 통해 하비풀 제품을 만드는 데 참여하고 있지만 이후 매출이 늘고 사업이 자리를 잡으면 고령층 고용을 늘리고 직접고용으로 전환할 계획”이라고 말했다.글 윤정민 기자