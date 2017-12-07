Future planning (kor)

The Year of the Rooster is about to end. This year has been especially eventful for Korea. For the first time in history, a president was impeached and imprisoned and a new president was elected. China pressured South Korea over Thaad deployment, and North Korea is driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war with a series of ICBM test launches.
I went to a bookstore. This time of the year, books on predictions and forecasts of the future are displayed. One book is titled, “The Grand Prophecy of a War in the Korean Peninsula.” Crises are approaching, and it is hard to predict the future. But people seem to be interested in these books as they are pressured to act fast to survive and beat the competition in the new year.
It would be nice if a silver-bearded prophet or a vision-filled book could show us the future. As we all know, it is only possible in a movie or a novel. How can we predict the future? If you lack creativity and imagination, you need to copy well, as if trying to learn the secrets from top students or rich people.
After visiting Finland in 2013, former Prime Minister Chung Hong-won said, “In Finland, 26 ruling and opposition lawmakers discuss the future of the nation 30 years later every day. Bills related to future debt risk must go through this committee, and when a new prime minister comes in, a vision for 15 years into the future needs to be submitted to the committee.”
Finland was on the verge of national economic crisis due to the collapse of Nokia, but it still boasts a world-class educational environment and has the 16th highest per-capita GDP at $45,693 (IMF, 2017). Korea is jealous of Finland, as the administration changes every five years, and new administrations often override the strategies and policies of their predecessors. Finland constantly contemplates the future and drafts strategies. This is the secret of Finland, the top student in Northern Europe.
It was not reported by the media much, but a very meaningful bill for Korean society was passed in the National Assembly on Nov. 24. It is the National Assembly Future Institute Act. The establishment of a future strategy research institute under the legislature is unprecedented not only in Korea but also in other countries.
By installing a permanent future center under the legislature, not the executive, it aims to study and establish long-term state future strategies free from the influence of a particular administration. The National Assembly Future Institute Act was initiated by the 19th Speaker Chung Ui-hwa and has been completed by incumbent Speaker Chung Sye-kyun. This is a precious bipartisan law. Hopefully, the National Assembly Future Institute will be launched according to the original plan.
벌써 연말이다. 새벽 어둠을 깨우고 희망의 하루를 전한다는 닭띠의 해 정유년(丁酉年) 한 해가 저물고 있다. 어느 해보다 다사다난했던 한 해다. 사상 최초로 탄핵된 대통령은 감옥에 들어가고, 새 대통령이 뽑혔다. 중국은 사드 문제로 한국을 어렵게 하고, 북한은 연이은 대륙간탄도미사일 시험발사로 한반도를 전쟁 직전으로 몰아넣고 있다.
서점에 나가 봤다. 이맘때면 으레 그러긴 하지만 엇비슷한 제목을 단 미래 예측·전망 서적들이 경쟁하듯 매대에 누워 있다. 심지어 『한반도 전쟁 대예언』이란 제목의 책도 눈에 띈다. 위기는 다가오고, 한 치 앞도 내다보기 어려운 세상이라 그렇겠지만, 다가오는 새해에 생존하고 경쟁에서 이기려면 한발 앞서 내다보고 움직여야 한다는 심리가 작동하기 때문에 이런 책들이 쏟아져 나올 것이다.
흰 수염 날리는 도사나 통찰력 가득한 책이 미래를 보여줄 수만 있다면 얼마나 좋은 일일까. 사실 누구나 다 알듯 그런 일은 영화나 소설에서나 가능한 일이다. 방법이 없을까. 창의력·상상력이 부족하면 베끼는 일이라도 잘해야 한다. 우등생과 부자의 비법을 들춰보는 심정처럼 말이다.
박근혜 정부 당시 정홍원 전 국무총리가 2013년 핀란드를 다녀온 뒤 했던 말이 기억난다. “핀란드는 여야 의원 26명이 미래위원회를 구성해 30년 뒤의 국가 미래를 매일 논의한다. 부채나 미래의 위험에 연관된 법안은 반드시 이 위원회의 심의를 거쳐야 하고, 새 총리가 집권하면 이 위원회에 15년 뒤의 미래 비전을 제시해야 한다.”
그 핀란드는 노키아의 몰락으로 한때 국가적 경제위기에 몰렸지만 여전히 세계 최고 수준의 교육환경을 자랑하고, 1인당 국내총생산액(GDP)이 4만5693 달러(IMF, 2017)로 세계 16위를 기록하고 있다. 정권이 5년마다 바뀌고, 새로 집권한 정권은 전 정권이 세운 성장 전략과 정책을 손바닥 뒤집듯 뒤집어 버리는 우리에게 너무도 부러운 모습이다. 그들은 제도를 통해 미래를 끊임없이 고민하고 전략을 세우며, 이를 정부 정책에 반영한다. 북유럽의 우등생 핀란드의 진짜 ‘공부 비법’이다.
지난달 24일 제대로 보도되지 않았지만, 한국 사회에 큰 의미를 주는 한 법안이 국회 본회의를 통과했다. ‘국회미래연구원법’이 그것이다. 국내에서는 물론 외국에서도 입법부 산하 국가미래전략연구기관 설립은 첫 사례다. 행정부가 아닌 입법부 산하에 상설 미래연구원을 설립해 특정 정권의 영향에서 자유롭고 장기적인 국가미래전략을 연구하고 수립해 보자는 취지다. 국회미래연구원법은 19대 국회 정의화 의장이 주도해 입법 작업을 시작했고, 현 20대 국회 정세균 의장이 완성했다. 정파의 이해를 넘어 완성된 귀한 법이다. 모쪼록 국회미래연구원이 본래 취지대로 제대로 출항하기를 소원한다.
