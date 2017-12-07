Moving forward (kor)
적폐 청산 수사 신속히 마무리짓고 통합과 미래로 나가라
Prosecutor general Moon Moo-il in a press conference said the prosecution will wind down the clampdown on so-called past evils — the misdemeanors of previous governments — within the year and focus on non-political investigations from next year. We have repeatedly called for speedy and accurate investigations into past wrongdoings for a fresh beginning for society.
Moon said most of the investigations — including looking into the orchestrated smear campaign against opposition candidates in the 2012 presidential election, state-funding of conservative rightist groups, and blacklisting of anti-government figures in the entertainment and cultural fields — have been achieved.
Since the new liberal government was formed in May, the prosecution probed 21 cases reported by government offices and confirmed illegal political meddling in 13 cases. Former National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Won Sei-hoon was arrested for orchestrating online campaigns favorable for conservative candidates under the Lee Myung-bak government and two NIS heads Nam Jae-joon and Lee Byung-kee for donating the spy agency’s special-account funds to President Park Geun-hye.
State meddling in elections and spying on civilians committed by past governments cannot be forgiven. But the investigation started off on the wrong foot as it was initiated by the order from the new liberal president to expose and punish the wrongdoings of the past two conservative administrations. The prosecution resources were entirely focused on the campaign with a dizzying scope of random arrest warrants. A former prosecutor and a lawyer even committed suicide during questioning.
The crackdown that kicked off with the NIS reporting the 30 individuals outsourced by the spy agency to carry out negative internet postings on opposition figures in August dragged on for four months. The prosecutor general admitted that the entire prosecution office is engaged in investigations on past wrongdoings.
The new liberal government, born through the act of civilian constitutional power to remove a corrupt government, understandably wants to bring out all the dirt to become free of the past. But a lot could be lost due to overindulgence. The prosecutor general says it will be too wasteful to hang onto the issue too long. We hope the prosecution will do as it says and finish up investigations in order to put society back on a forward-looking path.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 6, Page 34
적폐 청산 수사의 피로감 누적
문무일 검찰총장 "연내 마무리"
공허한 말보다 실천이 중요
문무일 검찰총장이 어제 정례 기자간담회에서 이른바 '적폐청산 주요 수사'를 연내에 끝내고 내년부터 국민의 억울함을 풀어주는 '민생 수사'에 집중하겠다고 밝힌 것은 올바른 판단이다. 본지는 문재인 정부 출범 직후 먼지 털듯이 이어져온 전 정권과 전전 정권의 비리 수사로 인한 피로감을 해소하고 통합과 협치로 나아가려면 신속하고 적확한 수사가 필요하다고 여러 차례 지적해 왔다.
이날 문 총장의 공개 천명은 적폐 청산 수사가 상당부분 성과를 냈다는 판단이 작용한 것으로 보인다. 문 총장이 "(이번 수사의 본류인) 2012년 대선 댓글 사건과 사법방해 의혹, (보수단체 지원) 화이트리스트, 문화연예계 블랙리스트 의혹 등 수사의 주요 부분이 정리가 되고 있다"고 밝힌 것만 봐도 그렇다. 새 정부 출범 이후 검찰이 국가정보원·교육부·국세청 등 정부 기관과 그 산하 적폐청산 TF·위원회 등의 고발이나 의뢰로 수사해온 적폐 사건은 21건 중 국정원의 정치개입 의혹 사건이 13건이나 된다. 이명박 정부때 댓글 사건으로 원세훈 전 국정원장, 박근혜 정부 때 특수활동비 상납 건으로 남재준·이병기 전 국정원장 등이 줄줄이 구속되지 않았나.
관권 선거와 개인 사찰 등 지난 정부에 자행된 불법 행위에 대한 단죄는 반드시 필요하다.
그러나 이명박·박근혜 정부 9년간 잘못에 대한 수사는 과거의 '청와대 하명 사건' 식으로 시작한 것부터 잘못이다. 검찰 인력의 대대적 투입과 저인망식 대량 구속영장 청구 등으로 '브레이크없이' 진행된 것도 문제였다. 그 과정에서 현직 검사와 변호사의 자살사건까지 발생해 국민들의 피로감을 키웠다. 실제로 지난 8월 국정원 내부 개혁발전위원회(개혁위)가 이명박 정부 때의 민간인 댓글팀장 30명을 수사 의뢰하면서 막이 오른 적폐청산 수사는 4개월째 이어지면서 극도의 수사 피로감을 낳았다. 오죽하면 문 총장이 "모든 검찰 업무가 각 부처가 수사의뢰해 개혁과 적폐가 논의되는 수사에 집중되는 것으로 보이는 상황이 됐다"며 곤혹스러움을 표시했을까. 특히 문재인 정부가 '개혁 대상 1호'로 지목했던 검찰을 동원해 '코드 수사'를 하는 건 모순 아니냐는 비판도 쏟아지지 않았는가.
소위 '촛불반정'으로 출범한 문재인 정부가 이전 정부의 비위 수사에 몰두하다가 정작 잃어버리는 것은 없을까. 문 총장은 이날 적폐수사에 고육지책인 측면이 있었다고 털어놨다. 수사 데드라인 지정 이유에 대해 "작년부터 겪은 헌정 중단 사태로 (검찰에) 넘어온 과제를 해결하는데 짐을 지지 않을 수 없는 상황이어서 여기까지 왔다. 그동안 사회 전체가 한 가지 이슈에 너무 매달렸는데 이런 일이 너무 오래 지속되는 것도 사회발전에 도움이 안 된다는 생각"이라고 밝혔다. 우리는 그의 판단에 공감한다. 이제 문 총장이 할 일은 실천이다. 그리고 적폐 수사의 연내 마무리가 향후 통합·협치 등을 통한 미래지향적 국가 운영의 발판을 다지는 계기가 되기를 바란다.