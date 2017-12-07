Fueling growth momentum (kor)

Korea’s November exports hit a record $49.67 billion. The exports showed a whopping 9.6 percent increase year on year and have been on the upswing for 13 consecutive months. The surge has been led by our 13 mainstay products, including semiconductors, general machinery, petrochemical products and computers, which showed a double-digit increase from 2016. The total sum of exports soared to $524.8 billion — a remarkable 16.5 percent growth compared to the same period last year.
If such a positive trend continues, it will almost certainly recover our total trade volume of $1 trillion. Under such robust circumstances, the Bank of Korea has ratcheted up our economy’s potential growth rate for the third quarter to 1.5 percent. The highest in six years and six months, the rate also reflects a 0.1 percentage point increase from the initial figure the central bank estimated last month.
The dramatic turnaround is surely good news, particularly considering all the gloomy headlines that dominated our industries across the board a year ago. Up until 2016, economic analysts mostly came up with depressing forecasts that our growth rate would hover barely over 2 percent this year, as the economy would not recover its vibrant exports.
Nevertheless, it is too early for us to get excited because the rebound largely originates with favorable external conditions rather than from our internal strength. For instance, the recovery owes more to the global boom in semiconductors, China’s better-than-expected economic performance and low oil prices, to name a few.
We cannot but worry about the possibility that our recovery stemmed from a temporary turnaround of economic cycles instead of enhanced competitiveness of our industries overall. As we have seen in October — which included the longest-ever 11-day Chuseok holiday — real economic indicators for consumption and investment, as well as psychological indices like composite leading indicators, all fell.
To sustain the pace of our recovery, the top priority should be put on innovative growth and restructuring, as we repeatedly underscored. The government must create an environment for entrepreneurs to raise funds and for each household to spend more on consumption. That calls for a meticulous balance between growth and distribution by the government. The Moon Jae-in administration must address the growing public concern that it only concentrates on distribution and not growth. The government must take the recovery as an opportunity to upgrade our economy.
지난달 수출이 496억7000만 달러로 11월로는 사상 최대를 기록했다. 1년 전보다 9.6% 늘어난 수치로, 13개월 연속 상승세다. 반도체·일반기계·석유화학·컴퓨터 등이 두 자릿수 증가율을 보이는 등 13개 주력 품목 중 9개가 호조세다. 11월까지의 누계 수출액은 5248억 달러로 전년 동기 대비 16.5% 늘었다. 올해 수출액이 사상 최대를 기록하고 교역액 1조 달러를 회복할 게 확실시된다. 이런 가운데 한국은행은 3분기 성장률 잠정치를 1.5%로 올렸다. 지난달 속보치보다 0.1%포인트 높아져 6년 반 만에 최고치였다. 올 연간성장률은 당초 기대를 넘어선 3.3% 이상이 될 전망이다.
온통 잿빛 전망이 지배했던 1년 전을 돌아보면 참으로 다행스러운 일이다. 지난해만 해도 수출 회복을 확신하지 못했고, 성장률을 2% 중반으로 예상하는 시각이 많았다. 그렇다고 마냥 기꺼워할 일만은 아니다. 우리 내부 요인보다는 세계 경제라는 외부 변수가 기대 이상으로 호전된 데 따른 현상이기 때문이다. 반도체 경기 호조, 교역량 회복, 중국 경기의 선방, 저유가 등이 모두 그렇다. 우리 산업의 전반적인 경쟁력 향상에 따른 결과가 아니라는 점에서 경기 회복세가 일시적일 수 있다는 우려를 하지 않을 수 없다. 사상 최장 11일간 연휴가 있었던 지난 10월에 생산과 소비·투자 등 실물지표, 그리고 동행지수·선행지수 등 심리지표가 동반 하락한 것도 이를 뒷받침한다.
경기 회복세를 지속하려면 혁신성장과 구조조정이 필수다. 기업가의 투자와 가계의 소비 증대를 부추길 분위기도 조성돼야 한다. 여기엔 성장과 분배의 균형을 맞추는 정부 정책이 필수적이다. 분배에만 치우려 성장을 외면한다는 의구심을 받는 문재인 정부가 진지하게 돌아볼 지점이다. 모처럼 찾아온 경제회복의 활력을 한국 경제 업그레이드의 기회로 삼는 지혜가 절실하다.