Diplomacy in public

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, third from right in front row, as well as foreign ambassadors and their spouses pose for a group photo at the first Public Diplomacy Night hosted by the Korea JoongAng Daily and the Korea Foundation for Advanced Studies in Seoul Wednesday evening. Details about the event will be reported in the Friday edition of the Korea JoongAng Daily. From front right, Ryu Kwon-ha, executive editor of the Korea JoongAng Daily; Sakong Il, former chairman of the G20 Summit Korea Coordinating Committee; Park Won-soon, Seoul mayor; Kang Nan-hee, wife of Seoul mayor; Park In-kook, president of Korea Foundation for Advanced Studies; Park Enna, Foreign Ministry’s public diplomacy ambassador; and Emma-Francoise Isumbingabo, Rwandan ambassador. From second row left, Ruben Arosemena, Panamanian ambassador; Riyad A. Almubaraky, Saudi Arabian ambassador; Yip Wei Kiat, Singaporean ambassador; Chafik Rachadi, Moroccan ambassador; Victor Decamps, husband of Dominican ambassador; Grecia Pichardo, Dominican ambassador; Gonzalo Ortiz, Spanish ambassador; Ana Cosmen, wife of Spanish ambassador; Michael Reiterer, EU Ambassador; Norgart Reiterer, wife of EU ambassador; and Otar Berdzenishvili, Georgian ambassador. From third row right, Sangeeta Doraiswami, wife of Indian ambassador; Konul Teymurova, wife of Azerbaijani ambassador; Adrien Theatre, Belgian ambassador; Jorge Roballo, Argentine ambassador; Bruno Figueroa, Mexican ambassador; Chafika Derragui, wife of Algerian ambassador; and Weeree Thitipoonya Charoensuwan, wife of Thai ambassador. From fourth row left, Sarun Charoensuwan, Thai ambassador; Mohamed Gello, Kenyan ambassador; Tazegul Mammetalyyeva, wife of Turkmen ambassador; Myrat Mammetalyyev, Turkmen ambassador; Andrei Popkov, Belarusian ambassador; Bader Mohammad Al-Awadi, Kuwaiti ambassador; Diaa Hammad, Egyptian deputy chief of mission; Genevieve Theatre Traore, wife of Belgian ambassador; Ramzi Teymurov, Azerbaijani ambassador; Nabih El Abed, Tunisian ambassador; Vikram Doraiswami, Indian ambassador; Eric Walsh, Canadian ambassador; Lucie Tsai, wife of Canadian ambassador; and Kim Chang-beom, Seoul’s international relations ambassador.[PARK SANG-MOON]