Jang Keun-suk named Olympic ambassador

Actor and singer Jang Keun-suk has been named an honorary ambassador for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and the host province of Gangwon, his agency said Thursday.“We have high expectations for Jang Keun-suk as he has played a role of bridging cultures in Asia,” Gangwon Province Gov. Choi Moon-soon was quoted as saying by Tree J Company.Jang will promote the Winter Olympics and the Paralympics at his Japanese concerts in Osaka and Tokyo in January.He also promised to buy 2,018 tickets to watch the Olympics together with fans in Pyeongchang.“He plans to watch an ice hockey game together with his fans to relay his thanks and contribute to the success of PyeongChang,” a Tree J representative said.The Winter Olympics will be held in three cities - Pyeongchang, Gangneung and Jeongseon - from Feb. 9-25. The Paralympics will be held from March 9-18.Since his debut as a child actor in 1997 in the sitcom “Selling Happiness,” Jang has established himself as one of the most popular Korean stars across Asia. Some of his hit dramas include “Lovers in Prague” in 2005, “Beethoven Virus” in 2008, “You’re Beautiful” in 2009 and last year’s “Royal Gambler.” Yonhap