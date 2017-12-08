Another beautiful play by Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min celebraters after scoring a goal during the team's UEFA Champions League Group H match against Apoel FC at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday. [AP/YONHAP]

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min scored a goal during the team’s UEFA Champions League Group H match against Apoel FC at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday. The Spurs handily won 3-0.Son scored the goal, his sixth this season, during the 37th minute while the Spurs were leading 1-0. Fernando Llorente had scored an earlier goal in the 20th minute.Geores-Kevin Nkoudou scored the last goal of the match for Hotspur in the 80th minute.Son’s goal came on the heels of another one made during the Spurs’ English Premier League match against Watford FC on Sunday.With another UEFA Champions League victory, Hotspur finished first in Group H with five wins, one draw and zero losses to advance to the round of 16. They will next play Stoke City FC at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.BY KIM JI-HAN [kang.yoorim@joongang.co.kr]