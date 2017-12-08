Yang Se-jong adjusts to the flashing lights : The ‘Temperature of Love’ star discusses preparing for his role and his future plans

[GOOD PEOPLE ENTERTAINMENT]

Actor Yang Se-jong left a memorable impression on audiences with his role in the recently-wrapped SBS drama “Temperature of Love.” Playing a chef who wins a Michelin star, Yang’s first lead role on network television proved that he is more than a rookie. Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, met with the rising actor to talk about the drama and his future.It taught me how to express feelings and how to communicate.The way my character approached other people is different than how I would normally. My character approaches someone he likes directly and says, “I want to date you.” But, I am more likely to doubt whether the feeling I have is something fleeting or long-lasting. So, I keep on going on dates and when I feel more assured, then I say, “Let’s be more serious.” I am quite cautious.While preparing to playing the chef role, chef Jang Jin-mo helped. I practiced every moment that I could. There were some things that I couldn’t pick up in a short period of time, so Jang helped. I was good at making kimchi jjigae (boiled kimchi stew) with tuna. Now that the drama is over, I can confidently say that I can make tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) and a medium-rare steak. Chef Jang also approved of my tteokbokki.I don’t think I have ever been satisfied with my acting. I don’t think I ever will be until the day I die because humans aren’t perfect. But that doesn’t mean that I have regrets in the work that I do.I would have all three of us meet together. We would talk and listen to each other’s opinion. Really dig deep. If there’s no way to resolve the situation, I would choose love.Not necessarily. I assess the feelings of that person in the moment and how charming they are. But I do want them to be honest.Still no. When the flashes go off all together at the same time, I can’t keep my focus together. It causes me to make a frowning face and I usually don’t look good in the photos that are posted on the internet.I don’t think about doing any particular genre. Actors need to be chosen to work. So I am always thankful to be chosen.I am going overseas for a photo shoot. I don’t have much else scheduled after that. I think I will take a rest and welcome the end of the year.BY KIM JIN-SEOK [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]'괴물 신인'이 맞는데 정작 본인은 아니라고 한다.양세종(25)은 올해 브라운관에서 최고로 빛난 신인이다. SBS '낭만닥터 김사부'를 시작으로 '사임당', OCN '듀얼'에서는 1인 2역을 연기했다. 신인답지 않은 연기력과, 조각미남은 아니지만 시선을 붙드는 안정적인 외모까지. 첫 지상파 주연작 '사랑의 온도'로 1년만에 급성장했다. 당연히 '괴물 신인' 등의 수식어가 붙지만 양세종은 "그런 수식어 만든 사람 누군가요. 저는 아닌 거 같아요"라며 겸손을 떤다.작품 속과 달리 실제 양세종은 엉뚱한 듯 진지하다. 특히 카메라가 수 십 대 있는 공식적인 자리에선 시선을 어디에 둘 지 모르고 목소리도 떨린다. 그런 면이 대중에겐 친근하게 느껴 진다. "플래시가 터지면 아직도 정신 못 차리죠. 쉽지 않은데 적응하려고 노력 중이에요."-'사랑의 온도'라는 작품은 어떤 의미가 있나."표현과 소통을 알게 해줬다. 표현·소통에 대한 방식을 작가님의 대본을 보며 배웠다."-실제는 온정선과 얼마나 비슷한가."사람에게 다가가는 방식이 아예 다르다. 온정선은 마음에 드는 사람에게 '사귈래요'라고 말하지만 양세종은 일단 의심을 많이 한다. 이게 한 순간의 감정인지에 대한 의심이다. 그래서 계속 만난다. 오랜 기간 만나고 확신이 생기면 '만나자'고 말한다. 모든 게 조심스럽다."-제일 기억에 남는 장면이 있나."매 장면에 차별성을 두지 않는다. 전달해야하는 진심이 있어야하지 않냐. 기억에 남는 대사는 있다. '인생에는 우선 순위가 있어'라는 대사다."-요리는 누구에게 도움을 받았나."셰프 캐릭터를 위해 장진모 셰프의 도움을 받았다. 시간 날 때마다 연습했는데 단기간에 할 수 없는 부분은 장진모 셰프가 도와줬다."-작품 끝나고 요리를 잘 하나."조미료를 넣지 않은 참치 김치찌개는 원래 잘했고 '사랑의 온도' 끝나고 떡볶이와 미디움 레어 스테이크를 할 수 있게 됐다. 떡볶이는 셰프님도 인정했다.”-이번 연기에 만족하나."한 번도 연기에 만족한 적은 없다. 아마 죽을 때까지 없을 것 같은데 그건 사람이 완벽하지 못하기 때문이라 생각한다. 그렇다고 해서 작품에 후회가 남지는 않는다."-실제 사랑과 우정 중 택해야 한다면 어떻게 하겠나."일단 셋이 만난다. 각자의 입장을 들어보며 집요하고 깊이있게 파고 든다. 결론이 안 난다면 나의 선택은 사랑이다."-본인이 생각하는 '사랑의 온도'는 몇 도인가."자기 자신이 사랑의 온도를 매길 수 있을까. 상대방이 느끼는 게 사랑의 온도지 않겠나."-지금 연애 중인가."연애를 하고 있지 않다. 촬영할 때 부모님과 연락도 제대로 주고 받지 못 하는데 어떻게 연애를 하겠나.-이상형이 궁금하다."특별히 정해져 있진 않다. 그때 그때 사람의 분위기와 느낌, 매력을 본다. 단 솔직한 사람이었으면 좋겠다."-이제는 플래시 세례에 익숙해졌나."아직도 아니다. 동시다발적으로 카메라 플래시가 터지면 정신을 못 차린다. 그러다보니 자꾸 인상을 찌푸리게 되고 안 좋은 사진이 계속 올라온다."-벌써부터 차기작을 기다리는 사람이 많다."특정 장르를 하고 싶다는 생각보다 하진 않는다. 배우는 선택받아야 하는 직업이라 선택에 대해 늘 감사하다."-올해 남은 계획은."해외로 화보 촬영을 나간다. 그 이후에는 별다른 스케줄이 없다. 쉬면서 연말을 맞이하지 않을까."김진석 기자