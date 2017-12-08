Eastar Jet to begin flights to Miyazaki this month

Eastar Jet, a Korean low-cost carrier, said Thursday that it would open a route to Miyazaki, Japan, later this month, making it the first Korean budget airline to fly to the coastal city on the island of Kyushu.Full-service carriers like Korean Air already offer flights to Miyazaki. The route, set to open on Dec. 21, will bring the number of Japanese cities that Eastar services to eight.In January, the airline plans to add a ninth city, Oita, to target travelers heading to temperate parts of Japan during the peak winter season, a company spokeswoman said.Eastar Jet now operates international flights to 27 cities in eight territories, including Japan, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Saipan. It operates an 18-plane fleet.YONHAP