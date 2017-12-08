Hyundai Motor to retire Aslan due to slow sales

Hyundai Motor is discontinuing its three-year-old Aslan sedan, citing sluggish sales.The company plans to suspend production of the Aslan, which falls between the Grandeur and Genesis in the premium category, later this month.“Due to disappointing sales, the company decided to suspend its production,” a Hyundai spokesman said Thursday.Hyundai launched the Aslan in Korea in October 2014 as the automaker was vying to diversify its lineup of premium large sedans, a market in which Hyundai was dominating.However, the model failed to differentiate itself from the lower-cost Grandeur and higher-cost Genesis in both price and function.In 2015, Hyundai sold 8,629 Aslans. Last year, it sold only 2,246.By contrast, Hyundai’s latest Grandeur IG is selling an average 10,000 a month.Hyundai said it will maintain parts replacement and repair services for Aslan owners.By Jin Eun-soo