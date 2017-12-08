Kumho Tire’s Crugen HP71 rolls off the shelves

Kumho Tire’s Crugen HP71 enjoys growing popularity due to rising demand for SUVs in the automotive market. [KUMHO TIRE]

Kumho Tire’s Crugen HP71 tire for sports-utility vehicles is off to a strong start due to the rising demand for SUVs in the global automotive market.The Crugen HP71, which launched in March this year, was designed to give a smooth and stable ride to SUV drivers who drive on urban roads.Its monthly sales jumped by 167 percent in November compared to March, according to the company.“The Crugen HP71 is designed to give more comfortable rides, easy handling and easy driving on snowy roads compared to existing models,” said the company in a statement.“It has been designed to give stable and smooth rides which are the characteristics that the consumers consider important,” the company added.The new Crugen HP71’s rubber exterior has been fortified to absorb shocks from the road. Considering weather conditions in Korea - very hot, wet summers and cold, snowy winters - the tire has been optimized to offer a smoother drive on snowy roads compared to existing products.The design has been upgraded as well. For the first time in the Korean market, Kumho Tire added a hologram design to the side of the tire.The Crugen HP71’s ranges in size from 16 to 20 inches and comes in 28 varieties. It is priced between 200,000 won ($182) and 300,000 won.“With upgraded performance and many options for sizes, Kumho Tire is going to target the domestic market first, followed by a global launch,” the company said.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]