SK rewards success in reshuffle

Performance was at the center of SK Group’s year-end executive reshuffle on Thursday, with the highest number of executives promoted from chipmaker SK Hynix and petrochemical arm SK Innovation, recognizing the success of both divisions this year.Cho Kyong-mok, chief finance officer at SK Holdings, was appointed as CEO of SK Energy, which used to be under the control of SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun. Cho, according to SK, has been on the board of a number of SK affiliates including SK Securities and SK Engineering and Construction, demonstrating his capabilities in company management.Jang Yong-ho, head of a portfolio management department at SK Holdings, was appointed CEO of SK Materials. The portfolio management team focuses on discovering future growth engines and making new investments. Jang was recognized for his role in leading SK to enter the semiconductor materials business.Suh Sung-won, CEO of SK Planet, which operates online shopping mall 11st, moved to SK Telecom to head the company’s mobile network operation division. SK Telecom, which restructured its organization on Thursday, made mobile network operation one of four divisions in the company, along with media business; Internet of Things and data business; and service platform business.Apart from changing its business structure, SK Telecom also established an AI Research Center to bolster R&D on AI technology, as well as a Tech Insight Group directly under the CEO to spot new business opportunities based on the latest tech trends.Lee Inn-chan, head of the service division at SK Telecom, is taking Suh’s seat as CEO of SK Planet.Joe Ahn was appointed as President of SK Group’s IT service unit SK C&C and Ahn Jae-hyun as President of SK Engineering and Construction. President level employees essentially take on the role of CEOs but are lower in the corporate hierarchy.SK’s central planning unit, dubbed the Supex Council, saw some changes as council members switched roles. SK E&S CEO Yu Jeong-joon, who used to serve as head of the global growth committee, became the head of the energy and chemical committee. SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho, who used to head the communication committee, moved to head the ICT committee.Among the 107 employees promoted to the executive level throughout SK, 30 percent were born in the 1970s. The average age of the newly appointed executives, according to SK, is 48.7. About half of the newly appointed executives were from SK Hynix, SK Innovation and its subsidiaries.Lee Jong-min, head of the Media Infra Lab at SK Telecom, became the youngest SK executive at 39 years old. There were four female executives newly appointed including Cai Lianchun, a Chinese executive for SK Innovation.BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]