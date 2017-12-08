Deregulation for growth (kor)

The increase in the minimum wage, corporate tax hike, elimination of irregular employment and reduced work hours are some of the economic policies on labor rights being promoted before the new year. These are moves for a “fair economy.” However, little signs of deregulation for “growth,” the other axis of the economy, can be found.
President Moon Jae-in held an innovative growth strategy meeting on Nov. 28 and stressed that timely regulatory reforms are necessary. He was frustrated and asked why the deregulation was not implemented for the past 20 years.
What Moon pointed out is exactly what worries businesses. Industries with growth potential and technologies cannot move forward due to regulations. The most notable one is the Service Industry Development Act, which the Democratic Party opposes due to medical privatization and remote medical services. With an aging population, developed countries integrate medical technology and IT in the medical industry to create jobs. In Korea, applications that collect fitness information and offer remote diagnoses and consultation are useless.
The Institute for Basic Science had to conduct joint research in the United States due to bioethics regulations, even when it has world-class genetic scissors technology. Regrettably, the U.S. research team was given leadership in the research outcomes.
The government presented the fourth industrial revolution response plan, but the special act on the regulation-free zones, which allows certain regions to host new industries like drones, IoT and self-driving vehicles, is pending in the National Assembly as it offers special favors to the conglomerates.
Various businesses based on Big Data — the key element of the fourth industrial revolution — are being confounded by the Private Information Protection Act. The distribution industry creates twice the number of jobs than the manufacturing sector, but the operation regulations that require mandatory closures make the flexible use of people and resources impossible and illegal.
It is the fourth industrial revolution era.
If we adhere to past regulations, we cannot be sure we will not lose all the capacity for new industries and opportunities for economic growth in other countries. As Moon said, it is necessary that we introduce negative regulations and a total regulatory cost system, as businesses have been asking for 20 years.
On Dec. 4, Seoul National University emeritus Prof. Lee Chun-pyo concluded a hearing on cryptocurrency by saying, “I am surprised that the legislature was focused on regulations in the short term. I am sorry to speak negatively of the National Assembly, but a uniform ban is not desirable, as many companies are now conducting innovative experiments.”
His advice is something that the National Assembly and the government need to seriously brood over.
최저임금 인상, 법인세 인상, 비정규직 제로화, 근로시간 단축…
새해를 앞두고 노동자 권리를 보장하는 정부의 경제 정책들이 빠르게 추진되고 있다. ‘공정한 경제’를 위한 규제들이다. 그러나 경제의 또 다른 한 축인 ‘성장’을 위한 규제완화 움직임은 좀처럼 찾아보기 힘들다.
문재인 대통령은 지난달 28일 ‘혁신성장 전략회의’를 대대적으로 열고 “현장에 기반한 신속한 규제혁신이 필요하다”고 강조했다. “지난 20년간 규제완화가 왜 안 되고 있느냐”고 답답한 속내도 드러냈다.
문 대통령의 지적은 경제계의 타는 속내와 정확히 일치한다. 성장 잠재력이 크고, 기술까지 갖춘 산업들이 각종 규제에 얽매여 한 발짝도 나아가지 못하고 있기 때문이다. 민주당이 의료민영화·원격진료 불가라며 반대하는 ‘서비스산업발전법’이 대표적이다. 고령화 시대에 선진국들은 의료기술과 정보기술(IT)을 접목해 의료산업에서 막대한 일자리를 창출하고 있지만, 우리는 기업들이 운동·신체기능 정보를 수집해 원격진료·상담을 하는 애플리케이션을 개발해도 무용지물이 됐다.
기초과학연구원(IBS)은 세계 최고 수준의 유전자가위 원천기술을 보유하고도 생명윤리 규제로 ‘연구행위’가 금지된 탓에 미국으로 건너가 공동연구를 해야 했고, 그마저 연구결과의 주도권을 미국 팀에 넘겨야 하는 안타까운 상황이 발생했다.
정부가 최근 ‘4차 산업혁명 대응계획’을 내놓았지만 정작 지역별로 드론·사물인터넷·자율주행차 등 신산업을 유치할 수 있는 ‘규제프리존 특별법’은 대기업 특혜라며 국회에 묶여 있다. 4차 산업혁명의 핵심인 데이터를 기반으로 하는 각종 사업 역시 개인정보보호법에 막혀 있다. 제조업보다 두 배나 많은 일자리를 만들어 내는 유통산업은 아예 ‘의무적으로 문 닫으라’는 영업규제에 묶여 혁신의 기본인 사람과 자원의 유연한 활용이 불법시되는 분위기다.
4차 산업혁명 시대다. 더 이상 과거 규제의 틀만 고집한다면 신산업 역량과 경제 성장의 기회를 외국에 다 뺏기지 않는다고 장담할 수 없다. 문 대통령 말대로 기업들이 20년간 주장해 온 ‘사전허용·사후규제’(네거티브 방식), ‘규제비용총량제’ 도입이 시급하다.
지난 4일 이천표 서울대 경제학부 명예교수는 암호화폐 공청회를 마치며 “입법부라는 곳이 단기간에 규제만 하려고 해서 놀랐다. 국회를 나쁘게 말해 미안하지만 혁신적 실험을 하려는 기업이 얼마든지 있을 수 있으니 일률적 금지는 바람직하지 않다”고 당부했다. 국회와 정부 모두 진지하게 곱씹어 봐야 할 조언이다.
이소아 산업부 기자