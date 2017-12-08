Ask Xi to cut oil supplies (kor)
문 대통령, 시진핑 주석에 대북 원유공급 중단 요청하라
Dec 08,2017
Korean President Moon Jae-in will fly to Beijing on Dec. 13 for a four-day state visit to China. He goes with a load on his shoulders at a time when the security situation on the Korean Peninsula has never been so perilous. His visit to China, the only state that can talk sense into Pyongyang, comes amid speculation that Washington will be pulling out families of American troops from South Korea in March. He therefore must work out a concrete solution to the North Korean nuclear crisis with the Chinese leader next week.
Beijing has the key to making Pyongyang stop its weapons program without using military force and causing a war in the region. Through summit talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, President Moon must persuade Beijing to take radical measures such as cutting off its oil supplies to North Korea. China has been refusing to turn off the oil pipeline to its neighbor, citing potential damage to the lives of North Koreans.
However, a bigger humanitarian catastrophe is at stake if North Korea perfects nuclear-tipped missile technology and threatens the security of humanity. Only China’s strong show of resolve and action can contain the reckless regime and pull it to the negotiating table.
On another tricky issue of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system, President Moon must be assertive, as it involves our sovereignty. He must argue that South Korea benefits China in many ways through interactions via the economy, culture and human resources.
He must stress that bilateral relations must be balanced and based on mutual respect to sustain a lasting and reciprocal relationship. We hope the upcoming state visit could set a new milestone in the Seoul-Beijing relationship before the year marking the 25th anniversary in normalization of diplomatic ties ends soon.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 7, Page 34
문재인 대통령이 취임 7개월만인 13일부터 3박4일 일정으로 첫 중국 국빈방문에 나선다. 역대 대통령들의 방중 때처럼 덕담과 환대로 가득한 그렇게 편안한 여정은 아닐 것으로 보인다. 가장 힘들고 무거운 과제를 안고 떠나는 중국길이 예상된다. 한 〮중 양국을 둘러싼 안보 상황이 백척간두에 선 것처럼 위태롭기 때문이다. 문 대통령 방중은 ‘내년 3월이 데드라인’ ‘주한미군 가족 철수’ 등의 말이 나올 정도로 심각한 상태로 치닫고 있는 북핵 위기와 관련해 그 해법을 찾는 일정이 돼야 한다.
한반도에서 전쟁이 아닌 수단으로 북핵 문제를 풀자면 북한에 대한 끝장 압박이 필요하고, 그 키를 중국이 쥐고 있음은 세상이 아는 바다. 문 대통령은 시진핑 중국 국가주석과의 정상회담에서 북핵을 평화적으로 해결하기 위해선 중국의 대북 원유공급 중단과 같은 특단의 조치가 필요함을 역설해야 한다. 중국은 북한 주민이 겪을 고통을 내세우면서 이를 회피하고 있다. 그러나 정작 더 큰 인도주의적 재앙은 북한이 핵을 완성하게 됨으로써 한반도는 물론 동북아, 나아가 인류 전체에 초래할 위험이다. 중국의 과감한 결단만이 북한을 협상 테이블로 이끌어낼 수 있음을 강조해야 한다.
중국의 고고도미사일방어(THAAD, 사드) 체계 거론에 대해선 우리의 안보 주권을 지키면서도 중국의 입장을 배려하는 선에서 의연하게 대처해야 한다. 반면 중국 당국이 보이지 않는 손을 통해 양국의 자연스러운 경제와 문화, 인적 교류에 영향을 주는 점을 당당하게 지적해야 한다. 한 〮중이 먼 길을 함께 손 잡고 가기 위해선 상호 존중의 정신 아래 어느 한쪽으로 기울지 않는 평등한 관계 구축이 긴요함을 말해야 한다. 수교 25주년의 해에 이뤄지는 문 대통령 방중이 한 〮중 양국 관계의 새로운 발전 전기를 마련하는 이정표가 되기를 기대한다.