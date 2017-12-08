Folding its arms (kor)

The Korean Peninsula is heading into a crisis as North Korea’s nuclear armaments are in the final stages of completion. But our government is still doing nothing. The United States has threatened to conduct a preventive strike on North Korea if its ICBMs can hit the U.S. mainland. The CIA has reported to President Donald Trump that North Korea will complete such technology within three months. If the current standoff between Washington and Pyongyang continues, we can hardly rule out the likelihood of an armed conflict in and around the peninsula, because North Korea will certainly strike back at U.S. Forces in South Korea and Japan if attacked by the United States.
Alarmed by growing signs of war, the state of Hawaii plans to conduct an evacuation drill this week following an earlier one on Dec. 1. Japan is considering similar plans. A Chinese newspaper published in the border province of Jirin advised citizens on how to prepare for a nuclear attack. After Chinese netizens became increasingly worried about such a possibility, China’s state mouthpiece the Global Times ran an editorial advising them not to worry about it because “North Korea’s first target is South Korea.”
In such a tense situation, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Tuesday downplayed North Korea’s ICBM development in an interview with CNN. She said there is no concrete evidence that North Korea has mastered technologies needed to load nuclear warheads onto ICBMs. She even called the North’s ICBMs simply “long-range missiles.”
Her understatement likely stemmed from a hope for dialogue and negotiation with the recalcitrant state since President Moon Jae-in had defined the North’s completion of ICBM technology as “crossing a red line.” The CNN journalist asked Kang if the South Korean government was burying its head in the sand.
The Blue House went a step further. A senior official said that at the moment, the government is not considering a large evacuation drill to brace for a nuclear attack from North Korea. The administration’s excessive composure seems to be aimed at creating a peaceful environment for the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics. But more important than the games is our security. If the United States engages in a pre-emptive strike, North Korea will fire shells from thousands of long-range multiple rocket launchers along the border. But the government merely folds its arms. The Blue House must come up with ways to protect the people instead of turning its face away from danger.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 8, Page 38
북 핵ㆍICBM 임박에 주변국 핵 대피훈련
청와대 "핵 공격 대대적 대피훈련 없다"
국민 생명 지키기 위한 대비책 무엇인가
북한의 핵무장 임박과 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 완성으로 한반도가 전쟁 위기에 들어섰다. 그런데도 우리 정부만 위기를 외면한 채 손을 놓고 있다. 미국은 북한 ICBM이 미 본토에 도달할 수 있는 능력을 갖추면 예방적 선제공격까지 고민하는 분위기다. 미 중앙정보국(CIA)은 북한이 3개월 이내에 ICBM을 완성할 것이란 판단을 최근 트럼프 미 대통령에게 보고했다고 한다. 북한이 핵과 ICBM을 포기하고 대화에 나오지 않는다면 앞으로 석 달 이내에 한반도에서 무력충돌이 벌어질 가능성이 커진 것이다. 미국이 북한을 선제공격하면 북한은 남한이나 주한 및 주일 미군에 보복할 가능성이 크다.
이런 우려에 따라 하와이에서는 지난 1일 30년 만에 핵공격 대피훈련을 실시한 데 이어 이번 주에 또다시 강도 높은 대피훈련을 할 계획이다. 그동안 북핵 상황을 관찰만 해오던 일본도 조만간 대피훈련을 실시할 예정이라고 한다. 그런가 하면 북·중 접경지역에 위치한 중국 지린(吉林)성 정부 기관지는 그제 (북)핵 공격 시 대비 요령을 대대적으로 보도했다. 중국의 네티즌들이 동요하자 관영매체 환구시보는 “전쟁이 나더라도 북한의 1차 공격 대상은 한국이므로 걱정하지 말라”는 내용의 사설을 실었다. 한반도 주변 국가들이 북핵 충돌 가능성을 크게 우려하고 있는 것이다. 북한 외무성도 그제 “전쟁을 바라지 않지만 결코 피하지 않을 것”이라고 중앙통신을 통해 발표했다.
이런 상황에서 강경화 외교부 장관은 지난 5일 미국 CNN방송과의 인터뷰에서 북한의 ICBM 개발을 축소하는 발언을 내놨다. 강 장관은 “북한이 핵탄두를 장거리 미사일에 장착하는 데 필요한 기술을 완전히 습득했다는 구체적인 증거가 없다”고 말했다. 그가 북한의 ICBM을 ‘장거리 미사일’로 표현하면서 ICBM이 완성 단계가 아니라고 강조한 이유는 북한이 레드라인(금지선)을 밟지 않았다고 말하고 싶기 때문이다. 북한이 미국의 선제공격 기준선인 레드라인을 밟지 않았다고 해야 앞으로 북한과 대화와 협상이 가능하기 때문이다. 그러자 CNN은 강 장관에게 “모두 (위험한 상황을 외면하려) 타조처럼 머리를 모래에 파묻고 있는 것은 아닌가”라고 지적했다.
청와대는 한술 더 떴다. 어제 청와대 핵심 관계자는 주변국의 핵 공격 대피 훈련과 관련된 질문에 “현 시점에서 북한의 핵 공격에 대비한 대대적 대피 훈련 등은 고려하고 있지 않다”고 답했다. 이처럼 한반도 위기를 둘러싼 주변국과 청와대의 온도 차가 큰 까닭은 평창 겨울올림픽을 앞두고 긴장을 조성하지 않기 위해서인 것으로 보인다. 그러나 평창올림픽도 중요하지만 더 위중한 건 국민의 생명이다. 미국이 북한에 대해 선제공격할 경우 북한의 포탄이 수도권으로 날아올 것이다. 그런데도 정부는 핵 대피 훈련은 고사하고 북한의 장사정포 도발에 대비한 대피 및 방호 방법을 국민에게 적극적으로 알리지 않고 있다. 청와대는 더 이상 한반도 안보 위기를 외면해선 안 된다. 북핵 위기상황을 투명하게 알리고 대피 훈련 등 비상 대책을 세워야 할 때다.