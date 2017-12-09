Kospi weathers foreign investors’ sale of stocks

Seoul’s main bourse closed slightly higher on Friday despite the continuous net sale of Korean stocks by foreign investors, thanks to gains by local tech companies.The benchmark Kospi rose 2.02 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 2,464.00 on Friday, snapping a two-day fall. Foreign investors offloaded 58.2 billion won ($53.5 million) on Friday while institutional investors laid off 3.3 billion won. Retail investors scooped up 40.8 billion won on the same day.Friday marked the third straight day that foreign investors were in a selling spree in the local market. They net sold 338.7 billion won and 341.1 billion won during the sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.Lee Young-kon, a Hana Financial Investment analyst, said foreign investors continued to remain net sellers of local stocks, but their selling momentum shows signs of slowing. Movement across the board was mixed.By sector, electrical and electronics share rose 2.1 percent. Pharmaceutical shares also inched up 0.7 percent, whereas communications shares tumbled 2.8 percent. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 2.48 percent on Friday to close at 2,600,000 won. Korea’s second-largest chipmaker SK Hynix also enjoyed 3.55 percent rise to 78,000 won.LG Chem, Korea’s top battery producer, edged up 0.38 percent to 398,500 won. Oil refiner SK Innovation pushed up 0.25 percent to 203,000 won. Financial shares were in positive terrain.KB Financial Group, Korea’s top financial holding company by asset size, climbed up 0.51 percent to 59,500 won. Shinhan Financial Group also rose 0.31 percent to 48,200 won. Hana Financial Group finished at 46,950 won, up 0.64 percent compared to a day earlier. Automotive companies, however, closed lower across the index.Top automotive company Hyundai Motor pushed down 1.86 percent to 158,500 won. Sister company Kia Motors inched down 0.75 percent to 33,000 won and affiliate parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 0.38 percent to 262,000 won. Telecommunication companies were also in negative terrain.SK Telecom, Korea’s telecommunication service provider, slipped 2.16 percent to 271,500 won. LG U+ plunged 5.52 percent to 13,700 won and KT fell 2.58 percent to 30,250 won. Naver, Korea’s portal giant, stepped down 0.84 percent to 830,000 won. The secondary Kosdaq closed at 744.06, down 9.40 points, or 1.25 percent, Friday. The local currency closed at 1,093.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.2 won from the previous session’s close.The returns on three-year and 10-year government bonds remained fixed at 2.09 percent and 2.49 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]