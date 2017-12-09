Hyundai Rotem to supply armored vehicles to army

Hyundai Rotem, the rolling stock and arms manufacturing unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Friday it will build two kinds of wheeled armored vehicles for the South Korean Army by 2020.Hyundai Rotem inked the 390.7 billion-won ($357 million) order with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and will build the wheeled armored vehicles at its plant in Changwon, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, the company said in a statement.Yonhap