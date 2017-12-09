SK Encarmall to introduce English, Chinese service

SK Encarmall, Korea’s leading used car dealing company, will add a foreign language service to its platform, acknowledging the increasing number of foreigners buying secondhand car through the platform.SK Encarmall announced Friday it will add an English and Chinese service to the platform which will help foreign customers to make reservations, pay a visit, consult with staff and sign a contract. It has also set up a separate guidebook for diplomats and the U.S. military who need special paperwork to purchase a secondhand car.According to the company, some 600 foreigners bought used car through SK Encarmall last year at 15 outlets centered around the capital area. Customers who speak English and Chinese accounted for 80 percent of the purchases.SK Encarmall plans to sell 1,000 used cars to foreigners next year through the new service.By Jin Eun-soo