Coupang releases own brand cat food, litter

Korea’s leading e-commerce operator Coupang launched two cat-related products under its in-house brand Tamsaa. The company announced Friday it has launched Tamsaa Cat Food and Tamsaa Cat Litter in response to the rising number of households that raise cats. Tamsaa Cat Food comes in three flavors - tuna, salmon and chicken - which also have different health benefits.The new products are manufactured by a company that has received the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point certification, according to Coupang. They don’t contain antifungals, artificial flavors or artificial colors. Tamsaa Cat Litter is made of 100 percent Canadian bentonite clay to minimize dust. The two new products are only available on Coupang.“Korea’s cat owning population has surged recently, similar to a trend exhibited by dog owners,” said Lee Hee-su, Tamsaa brand manager. “We have thoroughly analyzed cat lifestyles and propensities through data and numerous tests to come up with these new products that offer premium quality at a reasonable price.”By Jin Eun-soo