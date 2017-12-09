The embarrassing budget process (kor)

Even family budgets have philosophy. A family that wants to enjoy the day would have different spending habits than a family planning for the future. The priority of savings reflects family values and priorities, whether purchasing a home or a car, tuition or travel funds. Most households have rather simple financing decisions.
However, the budget that the National Assembly finalized was not as good as a family budget. It lacked philosophy or pride.
The government is primarily responsible. The original budget plan had a slogan, “A 2018 Budget That can Change my Life.” Can the finalized budget really change my life? Hiring more civil servants can change our lives, especially the 9,475 new hires. The government stressed that increasing public employees would lead to reinforced safety and welfare. But struggling households have to ask again. Over the past few years, as conglomerates make profits, the government became rich as well. People are trying as hard to get a jobs in the government or at public corporations as they would be to join a big corporation. Can it really change people’s lives?
I feel bitter to hear that the Vice Prime Minister of Economic Affairs facilitated the agreement between ruling and opposition parties. If proposing a middle ground is the skill, the budget doesn’t need to be thoroughly planned. I object to the agreement made midway with no reasoning or grounds.
The National Assembly is also responsible for the government. The ruling party needs to explain on the increased SOC budget that adds up to 19 trillion won ($17.5 billion).
The ruling party has been opposing unnecessary construction work. I can find no other interpretation than an attempt to win votes in the upcoming regional election. The opposite People’s Party was the negotiation partner and is shameless. It is surprising to see its position change on the increase in public employees in a few days. Casting votes should not be a synonym for lacking a backbone or changing positions easily.
The Liberty Korea Party was incompetent, turning up late and making meaningless opposition. If the Liberty Korea Party really believes in the economic philosophy it has been advocating, it should have opposed the corporate tax increase. It is pathetic that they were muddling around and didn’t even participate in the vote. If a corporate tax increase discourages investment, more than half of the responsibility is on the Liberty Korea Party.
I always thought that failing to meet the legally defined deadline to process the budget every year was a problem. But I changed my mind after watching how the budget plan was agreed upon. It is toxic to reach an agreement for agreement’s sake. If agreement is not possible, it is better for the opposition to clearly state the reasons in the National Assembly and put the budget up for vote. I politely reject populism in the face of governance.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 8, Page 38
*The author is a digital news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM YOUNG-HOON
무릇 가계부에도 철학이 있다. 오늘을 즐겁게 살려는 가정과 내일 더 잘 살려는 가정의 씀씀이는 다르다. 목돈 모으기의 우선순위는 가족의 가치관을 반영한다. 크게 집과 차, 교육비, 여행비 등으로 갈린다. 그래 봐야 대부분은 그저 소박한 살림이다. 그런데 엊그제 국회가 확정한 예산은 가계부만 못했다. 철학은커녕 자존심도 없었다. 자그마치 428조원짜리인데 말이다.
첫 번째 책임은 정부에 있다. 애초 정부가 내놓은 예산안은 슬로건이 있었다. ‘내 삶을 바꾸는 2018년 예산안’이었다. 그런데 확정된 예산은 정말 내 삶을 바꾸는 것인가. 공무원을 더 뽑기로 한 것은 삶을 180도 바꿀 순 있다. 그런데 증원되는 9475명에게나 해당되는 일이다. 정부는 공무원 증원이 안전과 복지 강화로 이어질 것이라고 강조한다. 그런데 팍팍한 가계 입장에선 반문할 수밖에 없다. 지난 수년간 대기업만 돈을 벌었다고 하지만 같이 부자가 된 곳이 딱 하나 있다. 다름 아닌 정부다. 어떻게든 대기업에 들어가려고 하듯, 기를 쓰고 정부 및 공기업에 들어가려고 하는 게 증거다. 이런 상황을 더 심화한 것이 과연 삶을 바꾼 것인가.
경제부총리가 여야 합의를 이끌었다는 자평은 그래서 더 씁쓸하다. 양측의 중간값을 제시한 게 묘수라면 굳이 예산을 꼼꼼히 짤 필요도 없다. 근거와 이유는 사라지고 ‘딱 잘라 중간’만 남는 식의 합의는 사양한다.
두 번째 책임은 국회에 있다. 일의 순서상 두 번째지 책임의 무게로는 첫 번째다. 여당은 19조원이 된 사회간접자본(SOC) 예산 증액에 대해 분명하게 설명해야 한다. ‘삽질’이라면 기를 쓰고 반대해 온 게 여당 아닌가. 성큼 다가온 지방선거 표를 의식한 것이 아니라면 달리 해석할 방도가 없다. 여당의 협상 파트너가 된 야당, 국민의당은 더 노골적이다. 공무원 증원에 대한 입장이 며칠 새 이렇게 바뀌다니 놀랍다. 캐스팅보트가 ‘줏대 없다’ 또는 ‘그때그때 다르다’의 동의어가 돼선 곤란하다. 중간에 있다는 것과 색깔이 없다는 것은 다른 얘기다. 뒤늦게 나타나 항의하는 자유한국당은 무능했다. 한국당의 경제 철학이라면 법인세율 인상은 당의 명운을 걸고 막아야 했다. 우왕좌왕하다 표결도 못했다니 답답할 노릇이다. 법인세 인상으로 투자 위축이 일어난다면 그 책임의 절반 이상은 한국당이 져야 한다.
매년 연말이면 법정 시한을 넘겨 예산 처리를 하는 것을 늘 문제라고 생각해 왔다. 그런데 이번 예산안 합의를 보며 생각이 바뀌었다. 합의를 위한 합의는 오히려 독이다. 차라리 합의가 안 되면 반대쪽이 국회 발언을 통해 반대 이유를 명확히 남기고 표결 처리하는 편이 훨씬 낫겠다. 협치의 얼굴을 한 포퓰리즘은 정중히 사양한다.
김영훈 디지털담당