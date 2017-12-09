Nuclear dichotomy (kor)
산업혁명 태동한 영국에 한국 원전이 간다
Dec 09,2017
Nuclear reactor technology is about to bring $20 billion of revenue to a country that nearly killed it. Korea Electric Power Corp. has been chosen as the preferred bidder to carry out the Moorside project — building three next-generation nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 3 gigawatts in the United Kingdom.
The deal will be complete once it buys out Toshibas stake in the NuGeneration consortium in charge of the reactor project and gets approval from the governments of Korea and Britain. When finalized, it will be another milestone after Korea’s first export of advanced reactor technology to the United Arab Emirates in 2009. The feat is also meaningful as the nuclear reactor industry is being phased out in Korea.
Unlike the UAE project, the builder is responsible not just for the construction, but also its operation and maintenance as a majority stake owner. The entire business risk falls on the Korean operator. It can only profit when the wholesale price is competitive. Kepco must negotiate with the British government while keeping its eye on national interests.
The Blue House congratulated Kepco. It promised government support. It must not repeat the mistake of sending an aide to a ministerial-level meeting on nuclear reactors in the UAE.
Paik Un-gyu, the minister of trade, industry, and energy, toured potential reactor markets including the U.K. to pitch Korea’s reactor model after his ministry came under fire for the phase-out plan. He signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on nuclear reactor technology with the British government. He was the only one who was not smiling in a photo of the signing ceremony.
The photo underscored the conundrum of the liberal government policy of weaning out nuclear power at home while trying to sell the technology overseas.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 8, Page 38
안에서 눈칫밥이나 먹고 냉대당하던 자식이 밖에서 당당하게 실력을 인정받고 돌아온 것 같다. 한국 원전 얘기다. 한국이 산업혁명이 태동했던 선진국 영국 원전 시장에 진출할 기회를 잡았다. 한국전력이 중국의 추격을 따돌리고 영국 무어사이드 원자력발전 사업의 우선협상대상자로 선정됐다. 앞으로 도시바와의 지분 인수 협상과 한국 정부의 예비타당성 조사를 거쳐 최종적으로 영국 정부의 승인 절차가 남아 있다. 이 모든 과정이 마무리되면 2009년 아랍에미리트(UAE)에 원전을 수출한 이후 8년 만에, 선진국에는 처음으로 한국 원전을 짓게 된다. 국내의 ‘탈(脫)원전’ 움직임에 굴하지 않고 해외에서 활로를 뚫었다는 점에서 의미가 크다.
건설만 하고 운영 책임은 지지 않는 UAE 원전 수출과 달리 영국 원전사업은 한국 사업자가 지분을 인수해 건설한 뒤 운영까지 맡아야 한다. 사업 리스크가 온전히 한국 사업자의 몫이다. 결국 전력 판매단가가 높아야 손해보지 않는 구조다. 영국 정부와의 협상 과정이 중요하다는 얘기다. 남는 장사를 하려면 오로지 국익의 관점에서 철저히 협상에 임해야 한다.
청와대는 어제 한전의 쾌거에 대해 "환영할 일이며 정부가 뒷받침할 것"이라고 밝혔다. 말만 앞세우지 말고 꼭 실천하기 바란다. 지난달 말 UAE에서 열린 원자력 관련 장관회의에 산업통상자원부 장관 대신 청와대 과학기술보좌관을 보내 탈원전 정책을 소개하게 했다. 이런 어이없는 일은 더 이상 없어야 한다. 여론의 질타를 받고 뒤늦게 원전 세일즈에 나선 백운규 산업부 장관은 지난달 27일 런던에서 영국과 원전 협력 각서를 체결했다. 그때 찍은 사진이 눈길을 끈다. 영국의 에너지 담당 장관과 한국의 한수원·한전 사장은 활짝 웃고 있는데 백운규 장관 혼자만 대놓고 굳은 표정이다. 이 한 장의 사진이 탈원전과 원전 수출 사이에서 스텝이 꼬여버린 정부의 정책 실패를 여실히 보여주고 있다.