Heads in the sand (kor)

It is shocking that the United States is having doubts about sending its team to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Wednesday said it remains “an open question” whether American athletes will take part in the February games at a time North Korea is making nuclear and missile provocations. A day later, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told White House correspondents, “No official decision has been made on that [U.S. participation in the Winter Games in South Korea].” The U.S. Olympics Committee confirmed that its team is set to go and the Blue House said U.S. President Donald Trump had promised to send the U.S. team. But the fact that Washington is even considering sitting out the Games raised fears about the security in the region around the time of the Olympic Games.
Unusual movements have also been noted around the Chinese border with North Korea. The state-run Jilin Daily devoted a full page to warning residents sharing the border with North Korea of how to evacuate in case of a nuclear explosion or radioactive fallout. There are reports that China will build five refugee camps for an estimated 100,000 to 300,000 North Koreans around the border regions. All suggest ominous developments in North Korea in the near future.
The U.S. media reported that U.S. and Chinese top brass jointly studied the Cuban missile crisis case last November, which indicates Washington and Beijing were discussing developments in North Korea. The two could have discussed joint maritime sanctions, which could spark provocative action from Pyongyang and cause military conflict. And yet, the leadership in Seoul does not seem to realize the gravity of the situation.
South Korea is being sneered at as the only state refusing to admit to obvious dangers. During an interview with CNN, the South Korean foreign minister was challenged by the interviewer, who asked if Seoul authorities were “burying their head in the sand, a little bit like ostriches.”
Even as the Chinese media warns that South Korea would be the first target of a North Korean attack, the Seoul government waits for Washington and Beijing to settle the issue. President Moon Jae-in, in a lunch meeting with military generals, said the military should ready conditions to take over wartime command power from the U.S. Now is hardly the time to speak of reduced U.S. military capabilities in South Korea. The government must remember that 50 million lives are at risk.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 9, Page 30
두 달 앞으로 다가온 평창동계올림픽에 미국 선수단의 참가 여부가 ‘미정’이란 미국의 잇단 목소리는 충격이다. 6일 니키 헤일리 유엔주재 미국대사가 미국의 참가는 “아직 해결되지 않은 문제”라고 언급한 데 이어 7일엔 세라 샌더스 미 백악관 대변인이 “아직 공식 결정이 내려지지 않았다”고 밝혔다. 파문이 커지자 미 올림픽위원회가 “평창에 선수단을 보낼 것”이라 말하고 청와대도 “도널드 트럼프 대통령이 참가를 약속했다”며 서둘러 진화에 나섰지만 파장은 쉽게 가라앉지 않을 전망이다. 미국이 올림픽 전후의 한반도 상황을 ‘북핵 위협이 임박한 것’으로 보고 있다는 방증으로 읽히기 때문이다.
우리가 눈 여겨 봐야 할 건 중국의 심상치 않은 움직임이다. 지린(吉林)성 당 기관지가 핵 피폭(被爆)시 대비 요령을 대대적으로 보도한 데 이어 어제는 북 〮중 접경 지역에 중국이 북한 난민 수용소 5곳을 건설할 계획이라는 소식이 흘러 나왔다. 북한 돌발사태 발생을 상정한 것이다. 중국은 10~30만 정도의 북한 난민 유입을 우려하는데 이제 실제 준비 작업에 착수한 게 아니냐는 관측을 낳는다.
특히 지난달 말 미 〮중 고위 장성들이 쿠바 미사일 위기 사례 조사를 공동으로 실시했다는 미 언론 보도는 북한 급변 사태에 대비하려는 미 〮중의 공통된 인식을 반영하는 것으로 주목된다. 북핵 위기가 고조될 경우 미 〮중이 양국 협력 하에 해상 봉쇄에 들어가고 이 경우 발생할 수 있는 한반도 위기 상황에 대한 대처 방안 등이 논의됐을 것임은 어렵지 않게 짐작할 수 있다. 한데 북핵 위기에 대한 우리 정부의 인식이 미 〮중과는 큰 차이를 보여 걱정이다.
‘거안사위(居安思危)’라는 말처럼 편안할 때도 위기를 생각해야 마땅한데 우리는 위험이 이미 닥쳤는데도 굳이 이를 인정하지 않으려는 모습이다. 그러다 보니 우리 외교부 장관이 미 CNN 앵커로부터 “타조처럼 머리를 모래에 파묻고 있는 건 아니냐”는 힐난까지 듣는 게 아닌가. 게다가 현 정부의 중량급 인사인 이해찬 의원이 그제 쌍중단(雙中斷)과 쌍궤병행(雙軌竝行) 등 “한 〮중이 북핵 문제에 관해 입장이 똑같다”며 중국의 주장을 그대로 옮긴 것 또한 걱정스럽다. 어떻게 북한의 불법적 도발과 한 〮미의 합법적 방어훈련이 같은 가치를 갖나.
중국 언론이 “북한의 1차 공격 대상은 한국”이라 전하는데도 우리 정부는 북핵 위기를 북 〮미가 풀 문제라는 방관자적 태도를 보이고 있다. 문재인 대통령이 어제 전군 주요 지휘관 초청 오찬에서 전시작전통제권 전환 조건을 조속히 갖추라고 지시한 것도 지금이 과연 그걸 강조할 때인지 의문이 든다. 정부는 희망이 아닌 냉철한 현실 인식에 기초해 현재의 북핵 위기를 직시해야 한다. 미 〮중 모두 북핵 위협을 ‘임박한 위협’으로 간주하고 대응책 마련에 부산한데 왜 우리만 눈 앞에서 벌어지는 위협에 모르쇠로 일관하나. 정부의 실패는 5000만 국민의 목숨을 담보로 하고 있다는 점을 한시도 잊어선 안될 것이다.