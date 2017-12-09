[앵커브리핑] “나비효과? 아니 ‘호랑’ 나비효과” (Butterfly effect? No, ‘tiger’ butterfly effect)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.선조들은 나비 중에서도 범나비 즉 호랑나비를 유독 편애했습니다.Our ancestors were especially fond of the tiger swallowtail butterfly.옛 시조는 물론 민화와 화병 속에도 호랑나비는 자주 날아다녔고 봄이나 아침에 호랑나비를 보면 길하다는 속설도 있었습니다.Itappeared not only in the old poems but also in folk paintings or as decorations on flower vases, and there was even a common saying that one would get lucky if he or she sees a tiger swallowtail butterfly in the morning.*frequent: 빈번한크고 화려한 날개 때문이었을까. 호랑나비는 날갯짓 한 번으로도 사람들의 시선을 모아냈습니다.Because of its huge,wings, the butterfly attracted people’s attention with the stroke of its wings.*splendid: 화려한그리고 우리에게 친숙한 호랑나비. 1989년 곡. 호랑나비의 가수 김흥국 씨가 새삼 세간의 시선을 모으고 있습니다.There is another butterfly that is familiar to us: the 1989 song “Swallowtail Butterfly.” The singer of the song, Kim Heung-gook, is suddenly receiving spotlight of the media.이명박 정부 국정원과 MBC가 이른바 블랙리스트 방송인을 퇴출하는 과정에서 의외로 보수성향의 김흥국 씨가 포함된 곡절이 알려졌기 때문이었습니다.The National Intelligence Service under the Lee Myung-bak administration and the broadcasting company MBC, whilepro-North TV celebrities who were included on a government blacklist, surprisingly kicked off Kim, who is known for his conservative tendency.*banish: 퇴출하다알고 보니 그의 방송 퇴출은 '위장용' 이었다는 사실….It turned out that his ban from television was only a “.”*cover up: 은폐하다"보수 연예인은 김흥국 한 명이지만 축출 대상 종북 방송인은 여러 명. 김흥국의 희생은 1 대 4 내지 5의 값어치가 있는 것으로 판단"“Kim is a conservative celebrity, but there are many pro-north TV celebrities who need to be taken off the air. It was decided that sacrificing of Kim is worth 1:4 or 1:5 of value to the ruling party.”국정원의 문건 속에 등장하는 방송사의 간부는 이렇게 말했습니다.These were the words of an MBC executive which appear in the official record of the NIS.자신들이 몰아내고자 했던 이른바 '종북 방송인'을 순조롭게 축출하기 위해서, 아니 그들의 말을 빌자면 "국정에 부담을 주지 않고 가장 지능적이고 신속한 방법으로 일을 처리"하기 위해서 구색 맞추기 식으로 다른 연예인을 퇴출 명단에 함께 포함시켰다는 말이었습니다.To smoothlypro-north TV celebrities, or as they say, “to work things out in the most intelligent and effective way without laying the burden upon the administration,” other unrelated celebrities had to be put on the blacklist.*remove: 퇴출하다이것은 나비효과가 아닌 이른바 '호랑'나비효과라고나 해야 할까요.We should not call this a butterfly effect, but a “tiger swallowtail” butterfly effect.당시 삭발까지 해가면서 항의했던 김흥국 씨는 이제는 그 일에 대해 언급하고 싶지 않다고 말합니다.Kim who had strongly protested hisby shaving his head and holding a one-man protest in front of the company’s building, now says that he does not want to bring up the past again.*oust: 축출하다하긴 불과 몇 년 전에 있었던 그 웃지 못할 비정상을 다신 떠올리고 싶지 않은 이들은 비단 김흥국 씨 한 사람뿐만은 아니겠지요.I presume that Kim is not the only one who does not want to recall thisthat happened a few years ago.*abnormality: 비정상그러고 보면 호랑나비가 꿈에 등장한다는 '호접몽'은 잠에서 깨고 나면 그만인… 한없이 덧없고 덧없는 인생사를 상징하기도 합니다.Likewise, a hojeopmong or a dream in which a tiger swallowtail butterfly appears, after all, is only a dream, that will vanish into the thin air once a person wakes up… The dream also represents a vain and empty life.김흥국 씨의 그 노래 말미에 나오는 헛헛한 웃음소리처럼 말입니다.Like Kim’s empty laughter at the end of his song.오늘(4일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다. 그리고 오늘의 사족입니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing. And this is today’s footnote:블랙리스트와 형평을 맞춘다는 꼼수를 위해 김흥국 씨를 퇴출한 그 방송사의 간부는 "가장 지능적이고 신속한 방법으로 일을 처리"하겠다고 장담했다지만 사실은 당시에 이미 모두 그 사실을 알고 있을 정도로 크게 티가 났으니 뭐 그리 지능적이진 않았던 것 같습니다.The executive of the broadcasting company guaranteed “to resolve the matters in the most efficient and smartest way,” by ousting Kim to balance out the blacklist, but since it became obvious enough for everyone to notice this, I guess it wasn’t as smart a move as he thought it would be.Broadcast on December 4, 2017Translated for December 6, 2017Translated and edited by Lee Jae-lim and Brolley Genster