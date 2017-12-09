Hyun Bin, Kang So-ra end their relationship

Actors Hyun Bin, left, and Kang So-ra, right, have ended their relationship, one year after they confirmed they were dating, their agencies said Friday.According to VAST Entertainment and Plum Actors, which represent Hyun Bin and Kang, respectively, the two split due to their busy schedules.They met for the first time in October of last year and confirmed they were seeing each other two months later.Hyun Bin’s recent movies “Confidential Assignment” and “The Swindlers” fared well at the local box office. He is currently working on a new film, the name of which translates to “Rage.” Kang most recently appeared in tvN’s series “Revolutionary Love” which ended on Dec. 3.Yonhap