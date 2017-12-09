‘Stranger’ recognized by The New York Times

Cable channel tvN’s murder mystery drama “Stranger” starring actor Bae Doo-na, left, and Cho Seung-woo, right, was named one of the “Best International Series of 2017” by The New York Times.The show was described as having “less of the usual awkwardness and obviousness of many South Korean dramas as well as another big advantage: It stars the immensely likable Bae Doo-na as a fearless cop.”Bae has positioned herself firmly in Hollywood ever since her role in the 2012 movie “Cloud Atlas.” Cho is known for his roles in the 2015 movie “Inside Men” and on the SBS drama “God’s Gift: 14 Days” (2014) with Lee Bo-young.Other series included on the list were “Call My Agent!” from France, “Chewing Gum” from England and “Fauda,” an Israeli political series.By Hong You-kyoung