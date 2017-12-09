The Parasites Feeding on North Koreans

Earlier this month at the National Assembly in Seoul, President Trump highlighted the tragic tale of the “two Koreas” — one free, just and peaceful, the other tyrannical, oppressive and dangerous. This contrast is at the root of America’s most urgent national security challenge. It is also now on vivid display in a South Korean hospital, where doctors are working to save a wounded and malnourished North Korean soldier who defected last week from Kim Jong-un’s slave state.지난달 자유를 찾아 한국에 귀순한 북한 병사의 몸에서 다량의 기생충이 발견됐다. 김정은의 폭정 속에서 노예처럼 살아가는 북한 주민의 실상이 적나라하게 드러난 것이다. (중국 등) 북한을 비호하는 국가들이 김정은의 폭정을 묵인하고 도와줘 온 사실도 생생히 보여준다. 지난달 초 한국을 국빈 방문한 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 국회 연설에서 남북의 명암을 부각했다. 한쪽은 자유와 정의, 평화를 보장하는 국가로 발전했지만 다른 한쪽은 폭정과 억압에 시달리는 위험천만한 나라로 전락했다. 이 극명한 차이는 김정은의 노예국가에서 탈출한 영양실조 상태의 북한 귀순병과 그를 살리기 위해 전력투구한 이국종 아주대 교수의 대조적인 모습에서 명확히 드러났다.The defector, whose full name is still not publicly known, risked his life by speeding across the Demilitarized Zone in a jeep, then dashing across the heavily guarded border at Panmunjon. He knew that North Korean troops have shoot-to-kill orders against anyone trying to flee. By the time he made it across, some six bullets had pierced his arms and torso.귀순병은 말 그대로 목숨을 건 탈주를 감행했다. 지프를 타고 군사분계선에 돌진한 그는 차가 배수로에 빠지자 맨몸으로 뛰쳐나와 공동경비구역을 질주했다. 북한군의 총에 맞아 죽을 수 있다는 걸 뻔히 알면서도 달렸다. 귀순병이 군사분계선 남측 500m 지점에서 한국군에 구조됐을 때 그의 몸엔 6발의 총알이 박혀 있었다.South Korean guards rescued him 55 yards south of the border, and doctors soon discovered just how grave his condition was: Along with the bullet wounds, he also had hepatitis B, pneumonia and “an enormous number” of parasitic worms in his intestines, some up to 11 inches long. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my 20 years as a physician,” said his South Korean surgeon. The worms can burrow into fresh wounds, with potentially devastating effects. This defector’s plight is a window onto North Korean life. For all the regime’s spending on sophisticated weapons, monuments to the Kim family and bribes for elites in Pyongyang, even trusted soldiers suffer terrible malnourishment. A vast majority of other North Koreans endure still worse. Such is the cruelty of North Korea’s regime — and such is the responsibility of those foreign governments that enable it.귀순병을 치료한 한국 의료진은 B형 간염과 폐렴에 감염된 그의 배 속에서 최장 30㎝나 되는 기생충이 ‘엄청나게 많이’ 발견되면서 큰 충격을 받았다. 이국종 교수가 “의사로 일한 20년 동안 본 적이 없다”고 말할 정도였다. 귀순병의 고난은 북한 주민의 삶이 얼마나 비참한지 보여준다. 평양 당국이 핵무기에 거액을 쏟아부으며 민생을 내팽개친 결과 출신 성분 좋은 최전방 병사조차 영양실조와 기생충 감염에 시달리는 현실이 드러난 것이다. 이런 상황을 방조한 북한의 우방국(중국) 책임도 엄중하다.Every one of North Korea’s 23 million people is subject to the brutal state-imposed caste system known as songbun. The word “songbun” should be notorious around the world. From birth, every North Korean is marked by the government as a member of a loyal “core” caste, a “wavering” middle caste or a “hostile” caste, and this designation determines access to food, housing, education, jobs — everything. During the famine of the 1990s, when more than two million North Koreans perished, the songbun system often determined who ate and who starved.북한 주민 2300만 명은 ‘출신 성분’이라 불리는 야만적인 카스트 제도에 갇혀 살아간다. ‘성분’이란 말 자체부터 악랄하다. 태어날 때부터 북한 주민들은 김정은 체제의 브라만에 해당하는 ‘핵심’ 계층과 바이샤에 해당하는 ‘동요’ 계층, 그리고 수드라나 파리아(천민) 취급을 당하는 ‘적대’ 계층으로 구분된다. 이는 식량과 교육, 일자리 등에서 각각 다른 처우를 받는 근거가 된다. 북한 주민 200만 명이 굶어 숨진 1990년대 ‘고난의 행군’ 시절에도 누가 먹고 누가 굶을지 여부는 오로지 성분에 따라 결정됐다.North Korea once had relatively productive heavy industry, in addition to minerals and other natural resources. But while South Korea boomed after the Korean War and became one of the world’s great economies, the Communist North immiserated its people. Malnutrition makes children in North Korea significantly shorter and thinner than children in South Korea. Some 30,000 North Koreans have defected, mostly in the past two decades, and mostly by traveling a highly dangerous route through China and eventually to South Korea. Part of the danger comes from the North Korean border guards who shoot to kill. Part of the danger comes from vicious human traffickers who lure defectors into forced labor or prostitution. And part of the danger comes from Chinese authorities who send defectors back to North Korea, where they face imprisonment and execution. Such repatriations violate China’s clear legal obligations under the International Refugee Convention.자원이 풍부한 북한은 한때 경제력에서 남한을 앞섰지만 70년대 이후 남한이 고속성장을 이어가는 동안 궁핍화의 길을 걸었다. 영양실조에 걸린 북한 아이들의 키는 또래 한국 아이들보다 훨씬 작다. 빈곤과 억압을 견디지 못하고 북한을 탈출한 탈북자의 수는 3만 명에 달한다. 대부분 압록강이나 두만강을 넘어 중국으로 탈출한 뒤 브로커를 통해 한국으로 들어온다. 그 과정에 많은 위험이 도사리고 있다. 북한군 수비대에 총살당하거나 인신매매 범죄단에 넘겨져 강제노역자나 성노예로 전락하기 일쑤다. 중국 공안에 잡히면 문제가 더욱 심각하다. 북한에 강제송환된 뒤 지옥이나 다름없는 수용소에 구금되거나 사형을 당하게 된다. 이런 사정을 알면서도 탈북자를 북한에 강제로 돌려보내는 중국의 조치는 난민의 생존권 보장 의무를 명시한 국제난민협정을 명백히 위반한 것이다.North Korea also goes after those defectors who manage to make it to freedom. The Trump administration this week designated North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, partly because of assassinations of North Korean defectors and dissidents abroad, including Kim Jong-un’s half brother, killed recently with VX nerve agent in Malaysia. The United States will not sit idly by as a rogue regime lawlessly pursues those who have made the life-or-death choice to run to freedom.지난달 말 미국이 북한을 테러지원국으로 재지정한 이유도 북한의 야만적인 탈북자 숙청과 해외에서 활동해 온 반체제 인사 암살과 관련성이 크다. 중국과 동남아 일대를 떠돌아 온 김정은의 이복형 김정남을 올 초 북한 공작원들이 말레이시아 국제공항에서 독극물로 살해한 사례가 대표적이다.Kim Jong-un also sends North Koreans overseas to earn money for his regime through slave labor at mines, logging camps, construction sites and the like, especially in China. Russia also uses North Korean forced laborers, some of whom are believed to have worked on soccer stadiums for the 2018 World Cup. United Nations officials estimated that Pyongyang earns some $230 million a year this way. The Trump administration has called on China, Russia and all other countries exploiting North Korean forced labor to cease immediately.김정은은 북한 주민을 해외의 광산이나 벌목장에 파견해 노예 노동을 시키며 외화벌이를 한다. 이들 강제노동자가 가장 많이 파견되는 국가가 중국이다. 유엔은 김정은이 강제노동자 파견으로 매년 2억3000만 달러를 벌어들이고 있다고 추산한다. 이에 따라 트럼프 행정부는 중국과 러시아 등에 북한 노동자 수입을 당장 중단하라고 요구했다.It is important to detail North Korea’s human rights horrors because they lend insight into the nuclear menace we face, and into those other countries still willing to trade with and cover for the Pyongyang regime. The North is as threatening to peace in Asia as it is cruel to its own people. It is past time for all civilized nations — and certainly for all nations seeking greater respect on the international stage — to work together fully for North Korean denuclearization, belatedly but finally.우리는 북한의 이런 참혹한 실상을 상세히 파악해 국제사회에 전파해야 한다. (중국 등) 북한을 돕는 나라들의 후안무치한 행태와 김정은의 핵 위협 본질을 세계가 깨닫게 하기 위해서다. 문명국으로 국제무대에서 인정받고 싶은 나라라면 북한의 비핵화와 개혁·개방을 위해 힘을 합해야 한다.As for last week’s defector, when he woke up from surgery this week, he is reported to have asked to listen to South Korean songs and watch American movies — a small taste of freedom long denied. As Americans take time this week to be thankful, may we all regard our freedom as so precious.귀순병 이야기로 돌아가 보자. 수술 뒤 의식을 되찾은 그는 “한국 가요를 듣고 미국 영화를 보고 싶다”고 말했다. 꿈 많은 20대 젊은이가 북한에서 누리지 못했던 자유를 조금이나마 맛볼 수 있게 돼 기쁘다.브라이언 후크 미 국무부 정책기획국장The New York Times OpinionNOV. 24, 2017