IOC bans Russia from 2018 Winter Olympic Games

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks prior to the opening of the first day of the Executive Board meeting at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Tuesday. [AP/YONHAP] 화요일 스위스 로잔 국제올림픽위원회(IOC) 본부에서 집행위원회 회의를 시작하면서 토마스 바흐 IOC 위원장이 모두 발언을 하고 있다. [AP/연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, December 7, 2017The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned Russia from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, after a meeting on Tuesday at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.IOC는 화요일 스위스 로잔 국제올림픽위원회(IOC) 본부에서 집행위원회를 열어 2018년 평창 동계올림픽에 러시아의 참가를 금지하는 결정을 내렸다.But individual athletes who passed thewill still be allowed to compete. However, they will beas “Olympic Athletes from Russia” and will have the Olympic anthem play if they win gold.*doping test: 금지약물 검사*categorize: 분류하다그러나 도핑테스트를 통과한 선수들은 개인자격으로 올림픽 경기에 출전할 수 있다. 개인자격으로 출전한 선수들은 “러시아 출신 올림픽 선수”로 분류되며, 우승하면 올림픽 찬가가 연주된다.“This was anattack on theof the Olympic Games and sport,” IOC President Thomas Bach was quoted as saying on the Olympics website. “The IOC EB, after following due process, has issuedsanctions for this systemicwhile protecting the clean athletes. This shouldthis damaging episode and serve as a catalyst for a more effective anti-doping system led by WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency].”*unprecedented: 전례 없는*integrity: 고결, 온전함, 진실성*proportional: 비례하는*manipulation: 조작, 속임수*draw a line under ~ :~은 이미 끝난 일이다(더 이상 논의할 필요가 없다)토마스 바흐 IOC 위원장은 올림픽 공식 웹사이트에 글을 남겼다. “이번 사건은 올림픽의 가치와 스포츠 정신을 전례 없이 심각하게 훼손했다. IOC 집행위원회는 정당한 절차를 거쳐 문제가 없는 선수들은 보호하고 조직적으로 조작을 자행한 러시아에 대해 적절한 제재조치를 결정했다. 이 도핑 조작 사건은 이제 더 이상 논의할 필요가 없으며, 세계반도핑기구가 좀 더 효과적인 반도핑 검사 체계를 만드는 촉매제 역할을 해야 한다.”While the IOC banned the Russian Olympic Committee’s, the IOC also barred the participation of the Russian Ministry of Sport at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Vitaly Mutko, Russian deputy prime minister, was banned from the Olympic Games for life. This is the first time the IOC has banned a specific country’s participation at the Olympics since South Africa in 1964.*qualification: 자격IOC는 러시아 올림픽위원회의 자격을 금지했고, 러시아 스포츠부의 2018 평창 동계올림픽 참가를 금지했다. 비탈리 무트코 러시아 부총리는 평생 올림픽 경기 참석을 금지 당했다. IOC가 특정 국가의 올림픽 참가를 금지한 것은 1964년 남아공 이후 처음이다.In addition to Russia’s ban, the IOC fined the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) $15 million, as much money as the IOC spent drug-testing international athletes.추가로 IOC는 러시아 올림픽위원회에 벌금 1천5백만 달러를 부과했다. IOC가 국제 선수들을 도핑테스트하는데 지출한 비용이다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)