Send Tillerson to Pyongyang

“If North Korea masters intercontinental ballistic missile technology, the situation will become uncontrollable,” President Moon Jae-in said in his first response to the North’s launch on Nov. 29, regarding its most advanced ICBM to date. He used the future tense by saying, “The situation will become controllable.” But the situation has already become uncontrollable. Moon’s words critically lacked a sense of urgency.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s decision to order the latest launch is a demonstration of his unshaken will to complete the regime’s nuclear and missile technology no matter what sanctions the international community imposes, no matter what pressure China exerts and no matter what sacrifices the North Korean people have to pay. Unless the rest of the world covers the North Korean territory with an iron dome, Kim will continue to fire missiles and conduct nuclear tests to miniaturize nuclear warheads.It is totally meaningless to debate whether Pyongyang has really mastered its coveted re-entry technology or not. A year or two makes no difference. From now on, all counteractions should be planned based on the presumption that the situation has worsened enough to say that Kim has indeed crossed the Rubicon.The international community will work even harder to isolate North Korea, including the United States and Japan further tightening sanctions on their own. China also will put more restrictions on its financial dealings, including trade, with the North. But the outcome will be no different. Would Kim engage in such reckless provocations even without determination to face the music? The international community’s campaign only helps the meaningless cycle of provocation and punishment to repeat endlessly.What caused this dilemma? There has been no decisive blow to North Korea. If China cuts off oil supplies to the North, Kim’s nuclear and missile brinkmanship will come to a halt, or at least significantly slow down. But that won’t be enough. A loophole is in Russia’s Far East. From the Gulf of Pohai to the northern East Sea, the illicit trafficking of oil and goods has to be stopped.But Beijing continues to send oil, albeit limited, to its ally despite Washington’s repeated requests to cut the entire supply. China’s action is based on the geopolitical, strategic and short-sighted calculation that it can hardly cut off the last-remaining lifeline of North Korea. And yet, China makes all imaginable demands to South Korea over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield.U.S. President Donald Trump surprisingly had a calm reaction. “Nothing changed. Nothing changed,” he said. “I will only tell you that we will take care of it.” Trump’s words “Nothing changed” can translate to his position that he will concentrate on bolstering sanctions. Meanwhile, his words “We will take care of it” suggest that he will consider military options if sanctions and pressures prove ineffective.But South Korea’s president has made it clear that a pre-emptive strike on the North without Seoul’s consent is unacceptable. U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis also strongly opposes the idea of a pre-emptive strike, probably more than anyone else in Washington. U.S. State Secretary Rex Tillerson has consistently maintained the position that he wants to resolve the situation through dialogue.Trump has long criticized his predecessors’ failures in their North Korea policies. He assured that Kim won’t be able to complete the nuclear and missile technology under his administration. But that happened. Trump’s North Korea policy is failing too. The problem with Trump is that he is just engaging in a war of words with Kim while shifting the responsibility for stopping the North’s provocations to Chinese President Xi Jinping.U.S. Strategic B-1B bombers are frequently flying the airspace near North Korea while both allies are conducting a joint military exercise targeting the North’s nuclear and missile bases. Under such volatile circumstances, there is no reason for Kim — who even refused to meet with Xi’s special envoy two weeks ago — to accept Washington’s demands that Pyongyang stop its nuclear and missile tests.Instead of shifting the responsibility to Xi, Trump must make a bold decision to send his State Secretary Tillerson to Pyongyang. If not Tillerson, another high-profile figure can go. It was wrong for Trump to stop former President Jimmy Carter from visiting Pyongyang as a special envoy.Before the American student Otto Warmbier died in June after returning home from a long detention in North Korea, a serious and meaningful secret contact, which could have produced a dramatic outcome, was taking place between Pyongyang and Washington for a while. Even now, the two enemies are looking for an opportunity to resume the contact. That means the North is still interested in talking to the United States.Sanctions will never stop Kim’s nuclear and missile ambitions. Trump must live up to his remarks that he “will take care of it.” At the moment, there is no other realistic option than holding a senior-level talk between Pyongyang and Washington and negotiating an agreement that North Korea will freeze nuclear and missile programs while South Korea and the United States will downscale or stop their joint drills.A consensus is growing in Washington to seek a freeze in North Korea’s nuclear and missile development. But there is a risk that the North will be recognized as a nuclear state. Therefore, the freeze must be agreed to with the specific condition that a negotiation for a complete dismantlement of the North Korean nuclear and missile programs will take place after a certain period. Normalizing relations between Washington and Pyongyang — and signing a peace treaty — can take place during talks to end the North’s nuclear program and missile program once and for all.By Kim Young-hie, a senior columnist of the JoongAng Ilbo북한이 29일 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 발사한 데 대한 문재인 대통령의 첫 반응은 "대륙간을 넘나드는 북한의 탄도미사일이 완성된다면 상황이 걷잡을 수 없이 악화될 수 있다"였다. "악화될 수 있다"는 미래형이다. 그러나 상황은 이미 현재완료형이다. 문 대통령의 말에 긴박성이 없다.김정은이 ICBM 발사를 지시한 것은 국제사회가 어떤 강력한 제재를 가해도, 중국이 어떤 압력을 넣어도, 북한 인민들이 어떤 혹독한 희생을 치러도 그가 공언한 핵·미사일 완성단계까지는 간다는 부동의 의지의 표현이다. 북한 땅을 통째로 철벽 돔으로 뒤집어씌우지 않는 한 김정은은 계속 미사일을 발사하고 핵탄두의 최종적인 소형화·경량화를 위한 핵실험을 할 것이다.대기권 진입 기술을 습득했다 못 했다는 논란은 부질없다. 1~2년의 시차가 무슨 의미가 있는가. 이제부터 모든 대응책은 "상황은 악화됐다" "김정은은 루비콘강을 건넜다"를 전제로 짜야 한다.국제사회는 북한을 더욱 고립시킬 것이고 미국과 일본은 독자적인 제재를 강화할 것이다. 중국은 북한과의 금융·교역을 더 제한할 것이다. 그러나 결과는 마찬가지일 것이다. 김정은이 그만한 각오도 없이 저런 무모한 도발을 하겠는가. 도발-제재-도발-제재…의 무한 사이클만 되풀이될 뿐이다.왜 그런가. 결정적인 한 방이 없어서다. 중국이 대북 송유관만 잠그면 김정은의 핵·미사일 폭주는 멈추거나 크게 감속될 것이다. 그걸로는 부족하다. 러시아 연해주에 구멍(loop hole)이 뚫려 있다. 서쪽으로는 발해만, 동쪽으로는 동해 북부의 석유와 생필품 밀거래를 차단해야 한다.그러나 중국은 미국의 거듭된 요청에도 불구하고 북한에 제한된 양의 원유를 계속 보낸다. 북한의 마지막 생명줄을 끊을 수 없다는 지정학적, 전략적, 근시안적 계산에서다. 그러면서 한국에는 사드에 관한 상상 가능한 모든 제한을 요구한다.트럼프는 뜻밖에도 담담한 반응을 보였다. "아무것도 바뀌지 않는다. 우리가 처리한다(We take care of it).” 아무것도 바뀐 것이 없다는 말은 제재 강화의 길로 매진하겠다는 의미로 해석된다. "우리가 처리한다"는 말에는 제재·압박으로 안 되면 군사옵션을 고려하겠다는 암시가 들어 있는 것 같다.그러나 한국의 대통령은 한국의 동의 없는 선제타격은 안 된다는 점을 분명히 해 뒀다. 워싱턴에서도 누구보다 제임스 매티스 국방장관이 선제타격에 반대 입장이다. 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관은 초지일관 대화로 문제를 풀겠다는 자세를 유지해 왔다.트럼프는 전임 대통령들의 북한 정책 실패를 비판한다. 그러면서 그는 김정은이 장담한 핵·미사일 완성 같은 일은 일어나지 않을 것이라고 큰소리쳤다. 그러나 그런 일은 일어났다. 트럼프의 북한 정책도 실패하고 있다. 트럼프의 문제는 자신은 트윗으로 김정은과 말 폭탄만 주고받으면서 북한 핵·미사일 도발 저지의 책임을 시진핑에게 떠넘기고 있는 것이다.전략폭격기 B-1B가 수시로 북한 주변에 출동하고 북한 핵·미사일 기지를 가상 타깃으로 한 한·미 연합훈련이 진행되는 상황에서 김정은에게 “핵실험 하지 말라, 미사일 시험발사 하지 말라”고 말해 봐야 김정은이 "예, 알겠습니다" 하고 들을 리가 없다. 시진핑이 보낸 특사를 만나 주지도 않은 김정은이다.트럼프는 시진핑에게 책임만 돌리지 말고 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관을 평양에 보내는 담대한 결정을 내려야 한다. 틸러슨이 아니면 다른 고위급 인사라도 좋다. 트럼프가 북한에 특사로 가겠다고 자청한 지미 카터 전 대통령을 막은 것은 잘못이다.북·미 간에는 지난 6월 미국 대학생 오토 웜비어가 북한에 억류되었다 귀국해 사망한 사건이 일어나기 전에 드라마틱한 결과를 낳을지도 모르는 진지하고 의미있는 물밑 접촉이 오래, 그리고 치밀하게 진행되어 왔다. 지금도 북·미는 접촉 재개의 기회를 보고 있다. 북한이 미국과의 대화에 관심을 가졌다는 의미다.다시 강조하지만 제재로는 김정은의 핵·미사일 폭주를 멈추게 할 수 없다. 트럼프는 "우리가 해결한다"는 말을 실천해 보여야 한다. 북·미 간 고위당국자 회담에서 북한은 핵·미사일을 동결하고 한국과 미국은 한·미 군사연습 축소 또는 중단을 협상하는 것 말고 다른 현실적인 방안은 없다.워싱턴의 컨센서스도 핵·미사일 동결로 모아지고 있다. 그러나 동결에는 북한의 핵 보유를 사실상 인정한다는 함정이 있다. 그래서 동결에는 어느 시기에 완전한 핵·미사일 폐기를 위한 협상을 한다는 구체적인 조건이 필요하다. 핵 완전 폐기 협상 때 북·미 수교와 평화협정이 등장할 것이다.김영희 중앙일보 대기자