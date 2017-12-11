11 Korean eateries make France’s top 1,000 list

Chefs, including Korean chef Edward Kwon, gather to celebrate the release of La Liste, a list of world’s top 1,000 restaurants, at the Elysee Palace in Paris last week. French President Emmanuel Macron, center, also met with chefs. [SSAK COMMUNICATIONS]

Eleven restaurants in Korea were included as part of the world’s top 1,000 restaurant list announced by the France’s Foreign Ministry and tourism board. To celebrate the occasion, chef Edward Kwon of Lab XXIV, one of the 11 restaurants chosen, went to La Liste’s release ceremony last week to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris as well as many other top chefs from around the world.Out of 11 restaurants in Korea, La Yeon at Hotel Shilla Seoul got the highest score of 92 and was included in the top 500. Jungsik got the second highest score of 86.25 among restaurants in Korea, and Gaon, Mingles, Lab XXIV, Kwon Sook Soo, L’amitie followed.Some hotel restaurants, including Japanese restaurant Momoyama and Chinese restaurant Dorim at Lotte Hotel Seoul.Another Japanese spot, Sushi Cho, at the Westin Chosun Seouland French restaurant Table 34 at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas made it onto the list.The top 1,000 restaurant list was first released in 2015. Different from the Michelin Guide or the World 50 Best Restaurants list that have their own rating systems for restaurants, La Liste gathers and checks all available reviews out there including ones from TripAdvisor, Yelp, and newspapers or media outlets to not only hear from professionals, but also from general diners all over the world. It also does a survey of culinary experts and then calculates the result into a score on a scale from 0 to 100.“It was my chance to realize that the way diners review restaurants is the most [powerful,]” said chef Edward Kwon of Lab XXIV on his Instagram account while he was in Paris. “Doing French style fine dining service in Korea relies on very expensive imported ingredients and that works as a weak point alongside requiring many cooks and service staff, but someone has to do it!” he said, hinting as his ambition for the coming days.Guy Savoy, a French restaurant in Paris, received 99.75, the highest score, to rank No. 1, while Le Bernardin in New York and Kyubey in Japan tied with the second highest score of 99.5.Japan had the most restaurants on the list with 134. China had 123 restaurants included on the list of 1,000 dining spots worldwide, which included spots in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao. France listed 118 restaurants, while the United States had 88 eateries included on the list.Chef Joan Roca from El Celler de Can Roca in Spain, chef Eric Ripert from Le Bernardin in New York, and many other talented culinary experts from the globe came to celebrate the occasion in Paris.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]