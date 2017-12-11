2017.12.11 Hotel Events

To Dec. 31: Celebrate Christmas and the end of the year with your family, friends and colleagues at Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s buffet restaurant Feast, with a sumptuous Festive Season Buffet filled with premium grilled meats, seasonal seafood and unlimited beverages. Throughout the month of December, Feast is featuring a special buffet in celebration of the festive, year-end season with a wide selection of delicious buffet menus. Feast’s popular unlimited seafood section, Shell We Feast, where you can savor six different kinds of steamed seafood such as Snow Crab, King Shrimp, Scallop, Abalone, Corb-Shell and Assorted Mussels and Clam, is offered for both lunch and dinner time along with a mouthwatering roasted turkey at the live station. Share the holiday spirit at the Feast while enjoying a delicious array of buffet items, complemented by unlimited red, white and sparkling wine and draft beer. Feast’s famous dessert station will showcase a variety of mouth-watering strawberry desserts to complete your memorable dining experience. The lunch is 85,000 won ($77.72) per person while dinner is 125,000 won, including tax.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel: (02) 2211-2100662 Gyeongin-ro, southwestern Seoulwww.sheratonseouldcubecity.co.krDec. 23 and 24: Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex, introduces the Salon de Noel PKG that will help you realize the perfect Christmas Eve.In the Christmas Salon, which the hotel has exclusively arranged for Christmas Eve, you can enjoy romantic jazz performances in the VIP Salon Concert Hall, unlimited wines and finger foods carefully selected by the hotel sommelier team, and various exotic events, such as tarot cards, calligraphy and caricatures, will also make you feel the Christmas spirit. The Christmas Salon is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.If you reserve this package, Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas will give you the body care set, which includes 3 bathing products for self-spa, made by a French premium skin care brand Lyomer, a shower gel and a body lotion, and InterContinental Seoul COEX will provide two movie tickets you can use at the Megabox COEX multiplex.Also, all who purchase the Salon de Noel package will receive a 20 percent discount coupon for In Spa, a spa specialized in anti-aging, on the second floor of InterContinental Seoul COEX, and use the hotel swimming pool and fitness club (excluding the sauna) and WiFi free of charge.The package will be available at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas for only one day, only on December 24, and its price starts at 370,000 won, while it will be available at InterContinental Seoul COEX for two days, December 23 and 24, and its price starts at 330,000 won excluding tax and service charges.Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas: (02) 555-5656Teheran-ro 521, southern Seoulwww.grandicparnas.comInterContinental Seoul COEX: (02) 3430-8888Bongeunsa-ro 524, southern Seoulwww.iccoex.com