BTS tops Oricon singles chart for fourth day

K-pop sensation BTS has claimed the top spot on Japan’s Oricon singles chart for the fourth straight day, according to Oricon’s website Sunday.“Mic Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow,” the boy band’s eighth Japanese single release, climbed to No. 1 on the Oricon Daily Singles Chart on Friday, scoring 15,287 points. The single has stayed on top since it came out on Tuesday, winning a total of 334,156 points.The single release, which contains three tracks, includes Japanese versions of its recent hits “DNA” and “Mic Drop,” along with “Crystal Snow,” a seasonal winter holiday song dedicated to the band’s Japanese fans. It is BTS’ fifth Japanese single release to top the Oricon Daily Single Chart.The global K-pop sensation is scheduled to perform on Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi’s year-end live music show “Music Station Super Live 2017” on Dec. 22.Yonhap