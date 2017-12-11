The tough guy with a soft spot : In ‘Steel of Rain,’ Jung Woo-sung finds humanity in a North Korean agent

[JOONGANG ILBO]

Still from “Steel Rain.” Jung Woo-sung, right, plays a North Korean special agent who defects to the South and meets Kwak, the South Korean senior secretary of foreign affairs and national security, left, played by Kwak Do-won. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Jung Woo-sung often plays unsympathetic characters, but what drives him is finding their humanity.From a detective spoiled by the riches of corruption in “Asura : The City of Madness” (2016) to an arrogant prosecutor who proclaims, “I, myself, am history,” in “The King” (2016), he manages to identify the core that makes each character he plays vulnerable and human.Now, Jung is channeling that energy to a North Korean special agent who defects to the South in his latest action film “Steel Rain.” In an interview with Magazine M, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, Jung spoke about his first experience playing a North Korean and what he saw in the character.I believe unification and nationalism are the things we should contemplate most. The powerful people who are fighting each other to accumulate more benefits and those who abuse the country’s division to maintain their authority make the problem seem more complex than it actually is.The movie remains neutral on political issues, but it goes over the fundamental reason why Korea split into North and South, and how we had to be separated even though we were brothers and sisters in the very beginning. The movie lets us ponder what we should do in North-South relations.No need to be courageous or anything - it should be the firm philosophy of an actor because an actor speaks through movies. Some say, based on their political persuasion, that certain movies are left-leaning or right-leaning, but I’m not sure why they say those words if they genuinely understand and care about the movies.There was this teacher named Baek, a defector who teaches the North Korean accent to actors. While learning it with him, I searched through many documentaries that were filmed in North Korea by European or American directors. I especially focused on how North Koreans changed their attitude when they were asked about the system and ideology of their country.There have been many North Korean agents depicted in Korean action movies, but Eom is a little different. The movie begins by showing how Eom is on the border of death and how vulnerable he is. Although he is armed with Juche [the ideology that emphasizes North Korea’s political, economic, and military self-reliance], his reality of living in the South is harsh. In such a situation, what does Juche mean to him? That emptiness, maybe, is what North Koreans are facing at this moment.I think the virtue of this film lies in the humanity between the two characters from North and South. Special agent Eom and the South Korean senior secretary of foreign affairs and national security, Kwak [played by Kwak Do-won], meet as enemies, but as time goes on, they treat each other as equal human beings.After I finished filming “Asura” [in 2016], I wanted to work with Kwak again, but I didn’t know the opportunity would come so quickly. There is a scene where Kwak says, “Hey, you should gain more weight,” and from that scene, I was able to feel how Kwak actually cared about me, not the character but the real me.Being an actor gave me the world. Only about 20 years ago, the places where we filmed movies were poor and pitiful. Looking at how the production staff was staying up all night for a movie and not even eating properly, I wanted everyone in the place to be happy. At the time, there were many eager directors, and working beside them, I was able to learn what kind of leader I should be. I am so thankful that I was able to be part of that.BY JANG SEONG-RAN [hong.youkyoung@joongang.co.kr]악과 악 사이에서 제 살길을 찾아 발버둥 치는 비리 형사(‘아수라’) “내가 곧 역사야!”라고 소리치는 무소불위의 정치 검사 (‘더 킹’(1월 18일 개봉, 한재림 감독)) 를 지나 ‘강철비’의 북한 특수요원 엄철우를 보며 비로소 다시 깨닫는다. 정우성(44)은 인간에 대한 연민과 애정을 밑천 삼아 연기하는 배우라는 걸.━‘강철비’는 북한에서 쿠데타가 일어나 핵전쟁의 위기가 닥치는 상황을 가정한다. 사드 배치와 북미 갈등으로 한바탕 몸살을 앓은 2017년 한국 사회의 가장 뜨거운 이슈를 정면 돌파하는 셈이다.“통일과 민족, 지금 우리가 고민해야 하는 화두 아닌가. 열강들의 이권 다툼과, 분단의 현실을 권력 유지에 이용하려는 세력들은 자꾸 그 고민을 복잡하게 보이도록 만든다. ‘강철비’는 정치적으로 좌우 어느 한쪽에 치우치지 않고, 분단의 근본적인 문제를 돌이킨다. 남과 북은 본래 한 형제였는데, 어쩔 수 없이 나뉘었다는 점 말이다. 그렇다면 우리는 남북관계에서 어떤 고민을 해야 할까. 이 영화가 던지는 질문이다.”━정치적으로 민감한 소재다. 배우로서 용기가 필요한 선택이었을 것 같은데.“용기는 필요 없다. 배우로서 주관만 있으면 된다. 배우는 영화로 말하는 사람이니까. 어떤 영화를 놓고 한쪽에서 자신의 정치적 입장에 따라 ‘좌파 영화’나 ‘국뽕 영화’라고 하는 경우가 있는데, 그 영화를 진정으로 이해하고 아끼는 마음으로 하는 말인지 잘 모르겠다.”━배우로서의 주관이라면.“쉽게 가는 건 싫다. 왜 그런지 모르겠는데, 새로운 도전이 재미있다. 빤한 거, 누가 해도 되는 작품이나 역할에는 매력을 못 느낀다.”━북한사람을 연기하는 건 처음이다.“‘백 선생님’이라고, 배우들한테 북한 사투리를 가르쳐 주시는 탈북자분이 있다. 그 분에게 사투리를 배우면서, 유럽이나 미국 감독들이 북한에 가서 찍은 다큐멘터리를 많이 찾아 봤다. 가만히 있다가도 체제나 이념에 대한 질문을 받으면 돌변해서 주체사상을 역설하는 모습을 주의 깊게 관찰했다.”━엄철우는 냉철한 특수 요원이지만 인간적인 모습을 더 많이 보여준다.“지금껏 한국영화에서 북한의 특수 요원이라고 하면 액션영화의 캐릭터로 많이 다루지 않았나. 엄철우는 좀 다르다. ‘강철비’는 시작부터 엄철우가 궁지에 처한 모습을 보여 주며 시작한다. 정신은 주체사상으로 무장했지만, 먹고사는 현실은 너무 괴롭다. 그렇다면 그에게 주체사상이란 무엇인가. 그 공허. 그것이 지금 북한사람들이 처한 현실 아닐까.”청춘스타 출신으로 따뜻함이 연기의 바탕인 정우성과, 연극계 출신으로 감정을 냉정하게 조절하는 연기를 하는 곽도원. 서로 다른 두 배우가 빚는 인간애의 드라마가 아주 정겹던데.“이 영화의 미덕이 거기 있는 것 같다. 북한 특수 요원인 엄철우와 한국의 외교안보수석인 곽철우는 ‘적’으로 만나지만, 결국 사람 대 사람으로 서로를 대한다. 전쟁이 터지기 직전의 상황, 각자의 임무와 체제에서 느끼는 긴장이 없을 수 없다. 북쪽 철우가 자신의 입장을 말하면 남쪽 철우가 그 긴장을 슬쩍 풀어 주고, 그러면 북쪽 철우가 거기에 살짝 말려 들어가는 절묘한 호흡이다. 의외의 ‘케미’라고 할까. 남쪽 철우가 북쪽 철우에게 ‘살 좀 쪄라’ 한마디 하는 장면이 있다. 편집본을 보는데 그 말에서 진심이 느껴져 가슴이 아프더라. 동료로서 또 인간으로서 곽도원이 정우성에게 지닌 애정이 자연스럽게 배어난 것 같다. ‘아수라’ 촬영 마치고, ‘도원이랑 또 한 편 하고 싶다’고 생각했는데, 기회가 이렇게 빨리 올 줄은 몰랐다.”━20년 넘게 한국영화계 ‘주인공’의 자리를 지켜 왔다. 최근 들어 연기 안팎으로 그 누구보다 자신만의 생각과 자신감을 갖춘 배우로 무르익는 느낌이다.“영화 촬영장은 내게 모든 걸 준 세상이다. 그 전까지 외톨이였던 내가 촬영장에서는 주인공으로 대접받았으니까. 20년 전만 해도 한국영화 촬영장은 정말 열악했다. 그곳에서 스태프들이 고생하는 모습을 보면서, 촬영장의 모두가 행복하게 잘 살았으면 좋겠다고 생각했다. 또 그때는 열정적인 감독들이 많았다. 그들 곁에서 ‘어떤 리더가 돼야 할까’ 배우고 판단할 수 있었다. 그곳에 있을 수 있었다는 사실이 너무 좋고 감사하다.배우로서 인기와 명성을 얻다 보면, 개인으로 머물 건지, 내 명성을 사회적으로 어떻게 활용해야 할 것인지 고민해야 하는 때가 온다. 그 고민이 꼭 거창할 필요는 없다. 영화 촬영장에서 내가 느끼고 받은 것을 어떻게 베풀 수 있을까, 그런 생각을 조금씩 행동으로 옮기고 싶다.”장성란 기자