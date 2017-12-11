Bayer Korea tries to cheer up youngsters

Bayer Korea last Friday launched a project to cheer up young people struggling as a result of high unemployment and severe competition.In a teaser video of the social corporate responsibility campaign entitled “A Great Cheer for Youth” released on Facebook and Instagram, KakaoTalk mobile chat app’s popular emoticon character “Rabbit Benny” appears to root for the youngsters and listen to their voices. Kyung-sun Koo, creator of the character, collaborated on the project.Bayer said it would come up with various programs related to the campaign next year.By Seo Ji-eun