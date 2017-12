From right, the Georgian ambassador’s spouse Maia Gogoladze, Georgian Ambassador to Korea Otar Berdzenishvili, Democratic Party Rep. You Seung-hee (who is also chairperson of the Georgia-Korea Friendship Group), and CEO of K-Water Lee Hak-soo celebrate the 25th anniversary of Korea-Georgia relations at the Millennium Hilton Seoul in central Seoul on Friday. [PARK SANG-MOON]