The shape of a country (kor)

Japan is complicated. While I’ve been associated with the country since 1990, it is still hidden deep in the heart of the mountains. When asked what kind of country Japan is, I am often at a loss for words. I feel empty that I’ve been chasing the surface of systems.
The Japanese people are mysterious and especially hard to comprehend. People often have prejudices due to history and personal experiences — 100 people will have 100 different ideas on Japan.
The Japanese writer Ryotaro Shiba has a grand theory about Japan. He has written many historical novels throughout his life, and the six-volume “Shape of This Country” sums up his ideas about Japan.
“The Japanese are working people. The Japanese are always tense, because they always carry a sense of public concern.”
I have never read another explanation that so touched my heart. The key word in Shiba’s theory of Japan is “public concern.” He found the root from warriors of the 12th- to 14th-century Kamakura shogunate. The warriors were farming at the time and had a code of ethics: “Don’t embarrass yourself.” The spirit evolved into public concern about not embarrassing the domain during the Sengoku period, the age of the warring states.
Under Edo, this public awareness spread to ordinary people. Shiba wrote, “What should I do to act beautifully and benefit the public good? The people of the late Edo period created these ideas.”
He praised the warriors of the late Edo period who led the Meiji Restoration as “human artworks.” “Meiji officials were pathetically clean,” he wrote.
Shiba concluded that public concern about improving the nation was key to modernization and postwar development. On the militarism of Japan, the author explained that the country went overboard as the military stretched to the command of the Japanese emperor.
Shiba is not a champion of public awareness. In a letter to a newspaper, he posed a fundamental hypothesis: “The country may collapse again when each Japanese person becomes a ‘solid individual’ for the new era.”
It has been 21 years since Shiba passed away. The world has changed, and so has Japan. But the idea of public concern in Japan remains. There are voices that argue self-reliance and creativity of individuals are goals for democracy and development.
As I watch from one step away, Korean society’s public awareness has been worn thin. Individuals are speaking up, and public interests have been pushed aside. In their place is ideology.
It’s been a while since I last heard a discussion about what kind of nation we want to create. It is about time we seek new governance with public awareness. Otherwise, Korea could become a frontier again.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 9, Page 30
*The author is the Tokyo bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
OH YOUNG-HWAN
일본은 첩첩산중이다. 1990년대 이래 접해오지만 여전히 깊고 겹겹이다. 어떤 나라인가라는 물음에 말문이 막히기 일쑤다. 제도나 시스템의 피상만 좇았다는 공허감이 들 때가 적잖다. 일본 사람도 열 길 물속이다. 무릇 이국이 다 그렇겠지만 일본은 더 한 것 같다. 여기에 역사의 선입관, 개인적 경험이 덧칠해진다. 일본론은 백인백색이다.
일본 작가 시바 료타로의 일본론은 묵직하다. 평생 현장에서 일본의 내력을 역사 소설로 담은 그였다. 그가 만년에 남긴 6권의 『이 나라의 틀(この國のかたち)』은 일본론을 집대성한 작품이다. “무엇보다 일본인은 일하는 사람이다. 일본인은 늘 긴장하고 있다. 이유는 늘 다양한 공(公)의식을 짊어지고 있기 때문”이라는 구절은 압권이다. 이만큼 가슴에 와닿는 설명을 본 적이 없다.
시바 일본론의 키워드는 바로 공공이다. 시바는 그 뿌리를 12~14세기 가마쿠라(鎌倉) 막부의 무사에서 찾는다. 당시 농사를 짓던 무사들의 "부끄러운 짓을 하지 마라(名こそ惜しけれ)"는 윤리관에 주목했다. 이 정신이 전국(戰國) 시대에 ‘이 영지(領地)를 위해’라는 공공 의식으로 발전했다고 본다. 공공 의식은 에도(江戶) 막부 들어 서민들로 확산됐다. 시바는 “어떻게 행동하면 아름답고, 공익을 위한 것인가. 이 두 가지가 막부 말기 사람들을 만들어냈다”고 했다. 그러면서 메이지(明治) 유신의 주역인 막부 말기 무사를 ‘인간의 예술품’으로 추켜세웠다. “메이지 관료는 딱할 정도로 깨끗했다”고 했다. 나라를 좋게 하려는 공공 의식이 근대화와 전후 부흥의 요체라는 분석이다. 일제 군국주의에 대해선 군부가 일왕의 통수권을 확대 해석하고 여기에 공공의식이 더해져 국가가 폭주했다고 설명한다.
시바는 공공 의식의 예찬론자는 아니다. 시바는 책 편집자에 보낸 편지에서 근본적 물음을 던졌다. “새로운 시대를 향해 일본인 한사람 한사람이 ‘확실한 개인’을 만들지 않으면 다시 나라가 망할지도 모른다”고 했다. 시바가 타계한지 21년이 지났다. 그 사이 세계도, 일본도 급변했다. 그렇지만 일본의 공공 의식은 여전해 보인다. 개인의 자립과 창조력을 민주주의와 발전의 과제로 보는 목소리가 적잖다.
한발 떨어져 본 우리 사회는 공공 의식이 꽤 엷어진 것 같다. 개인은 주장하고, 공공은 뒷전으로 밀려나는 분위기다. 그 자리를 이념이 채우고 있다. 어떤 나라를 만들지에 관한 담론을 들어본지도 오래됐다. 케케묵은 공공이 아니라 시대에 걸맞는 공공을 찾아 새 거버넌스를 모색해볼 때가 됐다. 그렇지 않으면 우리는 다시 변경으로 전락할지 모른다. 한국의 새 지평은 분명 한국 안에 있을 터이다.
오영환 도쿄총국장