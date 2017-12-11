Don’t delay restructuring (kor)
A cabinet meeting specifically aimed at upgrading our industrial competitiveness has been held for the first time since the launch of the Moon Jae-in government in May. The idea for such a meeting among the deputy prime minister for the economy, chairman of the Financial Service Commission, minister of trade, industry and energy as well as other offices related to the economy was devised in June 2016 by the Park Geun-hye administration, but a meeting was convened for the first time under the Moon administration. That suggests how little interest or will the government has on the critical subject of restructuring.
Under a belated outline for restructuring, the government will pursue corporate restructuring led by the market instead of the state, balancing financial and industry interests. The work of bailing out or turning around troubled companies will be left to creditor banks instead of state lenders and use means other than the capital markets and bankruptcy courts. For instance, state-owned banks and commercial lenders will jointly form a fund of 1 trillion won ($910 million) in the first half to buy out companies for restructuring.
The government will come up with an incentive package to promote more contributions from private equity funds to corporate restructuring. It set a new guideline on restructuring to examine whether a company should be liquidated or saved in view of the industry conditions and outlook instead of merely looking at its bottom line and financial state. The new policy is based on criticisms that more was lost by letting Hanjin Shipping go bankrupt on the basis of its debt levels and by dumping troubled companies entirely on state-owned lenders.
But too much consideration of the industrial aspect could give more excuses to delay restructuring. The government said it would listen to opinions of all parties. But no one — shareholders, creditors and employees — is happy to agree to restructuring. The government said it will decide on actions on troubled mid-sized shipbuilders after it received a consultancy report. That too could be interpreted as an intent to put off an unpopular decision because of next year’s local elections.
문재인 정부 출범 이후 처음으로 산업경쟁력 강화 관계장관회의가 어제 열렸다. 지난해 6월부터 가동된 이 회의에는 경제 부총리와 금융위원장·산업통상자원부 장관 등 관계 장관이 참석하며 공식적으로 정부의 구조조정 사령탑 역할을 한다. 새 정부 들어 7개월이 지나서야 이 회의가 열렸다는 데에서 이 정부가 생각하는 구조조정의 우선순위가 어디쯤 위치하고 있는지 미뤄 짐작할 수 있다.
어제 발표된 새로운 기업 구조조정 추진방향은 시장 중심의 구조조정과 금융·산업 측면을 균형 있게 고려하는 구조조정으로 요약된다. 시장 중심 구조조정은 자율협약·워크아웃 등 채권단 중심의 기존 구조조정 방식뿐만 아니라 자본시장과 회생법원까지 적극 활용하는 내용이다. 이를 위해 내년 상반기 정책금융기관과 민간이 함께 1조원의 구조조정 펀드를 조성해 구조조정 대상 기업을 사들이기로 했다. 사모펀드(PEF)가 더 활발하게 구조조정 시장에 들어올 수 있도록 지원책도 마련됐다. 산업 측면을 강조하는 것은 재무적 관점에서 단순히 부실을 정리하는 게 아니라 산업 생태계와 미래지향적인 산업혁신 차원에서 구조조정 여부를 판단하겠다는 의미다. 금융논리만 강조하다가 한국 대표 물류기업인 한진해운을 공중분해 시켰다는 비판을 의식했다. 과거 국책은행 중심의 구조조정이 국민 부담만 키우고 부실기업 처리를 오히려 지연시켰다는 점을 고려할 때 이번 대책이 과거의 정책 실패를 일부 보완하는 측면은 있다.
하지만 산업 측면의 고려가 구조조정의 긴장감을 늦추는 핑곗거리가 되지 않도록 경계해야 한다. 정부는 '주요 이해관계자의 의견 수렴'도 하겠다고 공언했다. 지역주민뿐만이 아니라 주주·채권단·노동자 모두 구조조정을 반기지 않는다. 정부는 성동조선 등 중소 조선사 처리방침을 컨설팅을 받아보고 나중에 결정하겠다고 했다. 혹여 민감한 결정은 내년 지방선거 이후로 미루겠다는 시그널이 아닌지 우려된다.