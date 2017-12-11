Olympic jitters (kor)

Dark clouds are hanging over the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee has banned Russia from participating in the biggest winter sports event on charges of orchestrating the large-scale doping of its athletes on the state level. On top of that, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said that the United States’ participation is not determined yet due to safety reasons from the North Korean nuclear problem.
The United States and Russia are the two major powers in the Winter Games. If both countries decide to sit out the event, the PyeongChang Olympic Organizing Committee will certainly face serious trouble. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion of Russian athletes’ participating in the Olympics on an individual level — and even though the likelihood of the United States shunning the games is low — the 23rd Winter Olympics is teetering on the brink of crisis with two months left until the opening ceremony on Feb. 9, 2018.
Needless to say, a drug-free, peaceful and safe Olympic Games are very important. Nevertheless, the current reality in which the two winter sports superpowers mention the possibility of not participating or participating in a strange way rings alarm bells about our sports diplomacy.
Foreign media outlets, including the BBC, are running stories about a possible deal between the IOC and Russia. In other words, the IOC could have taken the decision of banning Russia from joining the Winter Games as a way to allow its participation in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. If that’s true, the PyeongChang Winter Olympics could be serving as sort of a scapegoat for a more profitable Summer Olympics two years away.
We wonder what our government has been doing to reassure the United States of a safe Olympics. Where is our sports diplomacy despite the government’s repeated assurance that it has been doing its best? Has the government failed to read the unfriendly international undercurrents after being overly engrossed in encouraging North Korea to come?
It’s not too late. The Moon Jae-in administration must exert all efforts for the successful staging of the Games. A final decision on the Russian athletes is to be made Tuesday.
Our government must do its best to persuade the Russian government, people and athletes to come to the sports gala by defeating a Russian movement to boycott the Olympics. At the same time, the government must dispel growing global concerns about the games through close security cooperation with the United States.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 11, Page 38
평창 올림픽에 비상이 걸렸다. 국제올림픽위원회(IOC)는 국가 차원의 대규모 도핑을 주도해 왔다는 이유로 러시아의 평창 올림픽 참가를 금지했다. 여기에 니키 헤일리 유엔 주재 미국대사는 북한 상황에 따른 안전 문제로 미국의 참가가 '아직 미확정'이라고 밝혔다. 미국과 러시아는 겨울올림픽의 양대 국가다. 두 나라가 불참하면 평창 올림픽은 개최 자체가 무의미할 정도로 내용과 흥행에 타격을 받게 된다. 러시아는 개인 자격 출전을 허용할 가능성이 크고, 미국은 불참 가능성이 아직 크지 않다지만 두 달 남은 평창 올림픽은 큰 위기를 맞게 됐다.
'약물 없는 깨끗한 올림픽' '평화롭고 안전한 올림픽'이 중요하다는 것은 두말할 나위도 없다. 그러나 올림픽 개최 목전에 두 국가의 불참이 거론되는 것은 우리 스포츠 외교 측면에서 생각해 볼 대목이다.
BBC 등 외신에서는 벌써 IOC와 러시아 간 '거래설'이 돌고 있다. 이번 징계가 러시아의 2020년 도쿄 올림픽의 정상적 출전을 위한 '면죄부'라는 의혹이다. 이것이 사실이라면 평창은 도쿄의 희생양이라는 것 아닌가. 또한 맹방인 미국마저 머뭇거릴 정도로 안심을 못 시켰단 말인가. 그동안 공들여 역량을 키워 왔다던 우리 스포츠 외교는 뭘 했나. 혹여 북한의 올림픽 참가에 매달려 평창을 둘러싼 국제적 물밑 흐름은 읽지 못한 것 아닌가.
지금부터라도 평창의 성공을 위해 정부는 모든 힘을 쏟아야 한다. 러시아의 경우 다행스럽게 푸틴 대통령이 개인 출전 허용을 시사했지만, 공식 결정은 12일 러시아 올림픽 회의에서 내려진다. 러시아 내 만만찮은 보이콧 여론을 가라앉히기 위해 러시아 정부와 국민, 선수들을 설득하는 데 총력을 기울여야 한다. 미국에 대해서는 철저한 안보 협력을 통해 불안감을 불식시켜야 한다. 가뜩이나 걱정스러운 평창 올림픽 흥행에 이제 미국과 러시아 변수까지 생겨 버렸다.