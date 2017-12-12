Cinema-based stories allow young directors to shine

Yoo Ji-young [STUDIO 706]

Jeong Ka-young [STUDIO 706]

Kim Tae-jin [STUDIO 706]

“What does cinema mean to you?” This is the question asked by the 36-minute omnibus film, “Cinema With You,” which opened the 43rd Seoul Independent Film Festival (SIFF) that wrapped its nine-day run on Friday.SIFF selected three short scripts on the subject of cinema, and granted 10 million won ($8,900) to each director to turn their project into a movie. Magazine M, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, met the three directors - Yoo Ji-young, Jeong Ga-young and Kim Tae-jin - behind the winning stories.By Yoo Ji-youngSeon-mi (Kim Yae-eun) moves to Daegu from Seoul to work as an information clerk at a building. She is always alone while at home or eating meals. One day, she receives a note from an unknown person, asking her to meet at a cinema. That night, she heads out to meet that unknown person.“I was overwhelmed with lonely feelings while working on the script. The theater is often associated with romantic encounters like a date. But I wrote the script hoping to overturn the general perceptions people have towards the movie theater,” said Yoo.The theater is a place that Seon-mi, who often volunteers to be alone, waits for someone. The film shows the protagonist’s repeated routines in black and white. The scene where she paces up and down a narrow path after leaving the theater to buy a pack of cigarette emphasizes her loneliness.“I hoped to talk about someone who would find Daegu unfamiliar. For me, who was born and grew up in Daegu, I become a [lonely] stranger in Seoul. I guess it has both to do with my personality and my belief that I would one day return to Daegu.”The 33-year-old director studied movies in Seoul, but makes movies in Daegu. While her feature film “Duck Town” (2016) reflects her previous desire to get away from Daegu, “To the Theater,” on the contrary, is a film that reflects the loneliness she has felt in Seoul.“The fear of failing to communicate with someone .?.?. Maybe that failure is something that I at least try to face in movies.”by Jeong Ka-youngJeong became a big name in the indie scene with her films “Bitch on the Beach” (2016) and “Love Jo. Right Now.” (2017). The 27-year-old always makes films centering on a character named Ga-yeong that represents herself, causing the audience to wonder what is true to life. This also applies to “A Thought in the Theater.”In the 16-minute short, film director Ga-yeong (Lee Tae-gyeong) meets the audience at a cinema, where she says overly honest remarks like “I feel more comfortable watching a movie in my room than at a cinema.” She creates a strange atmosphere after blurting out that she recently fell in love with a married man.“These days, there are lots of people who prefer to watch movies at home after illegally downloading them, and I tried to reflect what the cinema is going through in reality,” said Jeong. “While meeting the audience after the release of ‘Bitch on the Beach’ last year, a lot of thoughts came into my mind. It is awkward to meet the audience right after they see my movie, but I often find it fun. It’s kind of like having the feelings of love and hatred at the same time,” Jeong added.Unsurprisingly, Jeong appears at the end of the short movie.“I find myself to be most intriguing, and to me, I’m the subject of the biggest curiosity. That’s why I make movies out of characters that share similarities as me,” said Jeong.by Kim Tae-jin“When I tell people that I work on films, some people think it’s not a proper job and think that I’m someone who does what he wants to do without actually working like most people,” said Kim.Reflecting this, “So Close to Paradise” is a road movie revolving around Min-cheol (Oh Dong-min) and his supervisor Eun-jeong (Park Hyeon-yeong). In the process, Eun-jeong meets a number of Min-cheol’s acquaintances, and learns new sides of Min-cheol, who she had merely regarded as incompetent. In short, she realizes that movie fanatic Min-cheol is not that useless. Through the story, the 27-year-old director aimed to deliver a sense of comfort to movie lovers, including himself.On the journey of finding Min-cheol’s friends, Eun-jeong meets Min-cheol’s old friend from school, his girlfriend and a film journalist, all of whom head to theater together.The film is mainly set in central Seoul. “My goal after coming to Seoul from Busan for the first time when I turned 20 was to visit every theater in Seoul, excluding multiplex cinemas,” said Kim. “Back then, smartphones were not prevalent, so I always got lost on streets,” said Kim, adding that he tried to meld personal memories of visiting diverse cinemas into the movie.BY JANG SUNG-RAN [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr][매거진M] 당신에게 극장은 어떤 곳입니까. 서울독립영화제2017의 개막작 옴니버스영화 ‘너와 극장에서’가 묻는다. ‘극장’이란 주제로 공모한 단편 시나리오 중 세 편을 뽑아 각 1000만원의 제작비와 후반작업을 지원해 완성했다. 그 주인공 유지영, 정가영, 김태진 감독에게 그들 각자의 영화관에 관해 물었다.대구에서 건물 안내원으로 일하느라, 서울에서 이곳에 혼자 내려와 사는 선미(김예은). 그는 집에서도, 밥 먹을 때도, 퇴근할 때도 늘 혼자다. 그런 그에게 누군가 ‘오오극장에서 만나요’란 쪽지를 보낸다. 그날 저녁, 그는 극장에서 누군지 모를 그 사람을 기다린다. “시나리오를 쓸 때, 외로움이란 감정에 꽂혀 있었다. 극장이라고 하면, 흔히 낭만적인 만남, 데이트를 떠올리지 않나. 그걸 뒤집어 보자는 데서 출발했다.” 늘 혼자 되기를 자처하는 선미가 누군가를 기다리는 곳, 극장. 영화는 그 기대를 보기 좋게 배반한다. 매일 같이 반복되는 선미의 하루를 보여 주는 흑백의 영상, 담배 사러 극장을 나선 선미가 미로 같은 골목을 돌고 도는 10분여의 장면이 그 외로움을 극대화한다.“대구를 낯선 곳으로 느끼는 인물의 이야기를 해 보고 싶었다. 대구에서 나고 자란 나는 서울에 오면 이방인이 된다. 그건 성격 탓이기도 하고, 다시 대구로 돌아갈 거란 생각 때문에 자신을 고립시키는 것이기도 하다.” 서울에서 영화를 공부하고 다시 대구에 내려가 영화를 만들고 있는 유지영(33) 감독. 장편 ‘수성못’(2016)이 대구를 지독하게 벗어나고 싶었던 시절의 이야기라면, ‘극장 쪽으로’는 그가 서울에서 느끼는 외로움을 거꾸로 투영한 이야기다. 마지막 장면에서 그 외로움은 선미뿐 아니라 모두의 것으로 확장된다. “누군가와 소통하는 데 실패하는 게 두려워서, 스스로 그 실패를 영화로나마 직면하고 있는 건지도 모르겠다.”장편 ‘비치온더비치’(2016) ‘밤치기’(2018년 개봉 예정), 단편 ‘조인성을 좋아하세요’(2017)로 독립영화계의 주목을 받는 정가영(27) 감독. 그는 늘 실제 자신을 투영한 ‘가영’을 주인공으로 한 영화를 만든다. 그래서 작품의 이야기 안에서 오롯이 빚어지는 극적 긴장뿐 아니라, 그 이야기가 영화 밖 현실과 얼마나 닮았는지 호기심을 불러일으키는 영화들 말이다. ‘극장에서 한 생각’도 그렇다. 영화감독 가영(이태경)은 극장에서 GV(Guest Visit, 관객과의 대화)에 나선다. “극장보다 내 방에서 영화를 보는 게 편하다”는 등 가영의 솔직한 발언이 이어지는 가운데, 그가 얼마 전 유부남과 사랑에 빠졌던 적이 있다고 말하면서 극장 분위기는 점점 극한 긴장 속으로 빠져든다.“요즘은 극장에 가지 않고, 불법 다운로드로 자기 방에서 영화를 보는 사람도 많지 않나. 지금 극장이 처한 현재를 담아 보자는 생각이었다.” 그리고 GV. “지난해 ‘비치온더비치’가 개봉했을 때 GV를 하면서 여러 생각을 했다. 감독으로서 이제 막 영화를 본 관객과 마주 보고 대화를 나눈다는 게 어색하기도 한데, 그 안에서 재미를 느낄 때도 있다. GV에 대해 애증의 감정을 느낀다고 할까.” 영화의 끝에, 역시나 정 감독이 직접 등장한다. “난 내가 제일 신기하고, 가장 궁금하다. 그래서 실제 나와 교집합을 이루는 캐릭터와 이야기를 영화로 만드는 것 같다.” 맞다. 우리도 그게 재미있다.“영화 한다고 하면, ‘노는 사람’이라는 취급을 받을 때가 있다. 남들처럼 일 안 하고, 자기가 하고 싶은 거 하면서 노는 사람.” ‘우리들의 낙원’은 영화 좋아하는 민철(오동민)을 직장 상사 은정(박현영)이 찾아 나서는 로드무비다. 그 과정에서 은정은 민철을 아는 여러 사람을 만나면서, ‘일 못하는 직원’ 민철에게 미처 알지 못했던 면모가 있다는 걸 깨닫는다. 그러니까 이 영화는, 영화광 민철이 그렇게 쓸모없는 존재만은 아니라는 사실을 발견하는, 그리하여 김태진(27) 감독에게는 자신을 비롯해 영화를 좋아하는 사람들에게 위로를 건네는 이야기인 셈이다.민철을 찾아가는 은정의 여정에 민철의 학창 시절 친구 정우(서현우)와 그의 연인 혜진(김시은), 영화 기자 선영(한해인)이 합류하고, 그들은 결국 극장으로 향한다. 지지난해까지 서울아트시네마가 있던 낙원상가 일대와, 지금 서울아트시네마가 자리한 서울극장, 서울 종로 일대가 그 무대다. “부산에서 살다 스무 살에 처음 서울에 올라와서 계획한 일이 ‘멀티플렉스를 제외한 서울의 모든 극장에 가보는 것’이었다. 그때만 해도 스마트폰이 없던 시절이라, 새로운 극장에 갈 때면 늘 길을 헤맸다. 특히 대학로의 하이퍼텍나다, 중구의 중앙시네마 같은 극장들. 또 상징적 의미가 있는 서울아트시네마에 얽힌 추억을 영화의 배경으로 삼았다.” 영화의 마지막 장면, 민철은 누군가와 함께 영화를 본다. 프랭크 카프라 감독의 ‘우리들의 낙원’(1938), 이 따뜻한 영화를.장성란 기자