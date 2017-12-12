‘The Square’ wins big at European Film Awards

BERLIN - Swedish comedy “The Square’’ has swept this year’s European Film Awards, winning six prizes, including for best film, director and screenwriter. Ruben Ostlund’s film already took the Cannes Film Festival’s coveted Palme d’Or earlier this year, raising hopes it might be a contender at the upcoming Oscars.Claes Bang, who plays a museum director whose life goes awry in the film, received the best actor award at the ceremony in Berlin late Saturday. This year’s best actress award went to Alexandra Borbely of Slovakia for her role in ``On Body and Soul.’’ The European Film Awards are decided by a vote of more than 3,000 members of the European Film Academy.AP