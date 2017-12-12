HyunA tops Chinese charts with ‘Lip & Hip’

HyunA, a former member of the now-disbanded girl group 4minute, topped four charts on QQ Music, the largest music streaming and downloading service in China, for her new single “Lip & Hip,” her management said Monday.The song ranked No. 1 on QQ Music’s general new songs chart, general music video chart, K-pop chart and K-pop music video chart, according to Cube Entertainment.The general new songs chart includes all songs on the chart.Released last Monday in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her debut, the song rose to the top of iTunes charts in four countries in two days. The music video for the song has garnered over 8 million views since then.Yonhap