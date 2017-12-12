‘The War’ named Exo’s best-selling album yet

Exo’s fourth full-length album “The War” is expected to soon top 1.6 million copies sold, the group’s agency said Monday.The original album, released in July, and its repackaged edition, titled “The War: The Power of Music,” have sold about 1.59 million copies in total as of the end of November, SM Entertainment said, citing data from the Gaon Chart, the country’s benchmark music sales tracker. It is the highest sales record for an Exo album.All of the boy band’s previous three full albums have sold more than 1 million copies, including their Korean and Chinese versions.Exo is scheduled to release a winter special album on Dec. 21 and hold a concert titled “EXO PLANET #4-The EℓyXiOn in Japan” in Fukuoka, Japan, from Dec. 22-24.Yonhap