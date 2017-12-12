중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

Celebrities show up on list of tax evaders

Dec 12,2017
The National Tax Service announced a list of some 20,000 people who haven’t paid over 200 million won ($183,200) in taxes on Monday, including celebrity Kim Hye-sun and Koo Chang-mo. The Service made the new list public on their website.

Among many CEOs who haven’t paid appropriate taxes, singer Koo was listed for not paying transfer income tax of more than 387 million won and Kim was listed not having paid his general income taxes, which totaled 470 million won.

By Hong You-kyoung


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장