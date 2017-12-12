Celebrities show up on list of tax evaders

The National Tax Service announced a list of some 20,000 people who haven’t paid over 200 million won ($183,200) in taxes on Monday, including celebrity Kim Hye-sun and Koo Chang-mo. The Service made the new list public on their website.Among many CEOs who haven’t paid appropriate taxes, singer Koo was listed for not paying transfer income tax of more than 387 million won and Kim was listed not having paid his general income taxes, which totaled 470 million won.By Hong You-kyoung