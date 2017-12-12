Korea to start joint missile tracking with U.S., Japan

South Korea said on Monday it will start a joint ballistic missile tracking exercise with the United States and Japan in response to North Korea’s threats.The two-day drill will take place in waters near the peninsula and Japan through Tuesday, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).It involves South Korea’s Seoae Ryu Seong Ryong Aegis destroyer, the U.S. Aegis destroyers, Stethem and Decatur, and Japan’s Chokai Aegis ship.They will conduct a computer-simulated training to detect and track any ballistic missile fired from the North, the JCS said.It will be the sixth of the allies’ combined antimissile exercises agreed upon at the 48th Security Consultative Meeting between the South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs in 2016.Yonhap