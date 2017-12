Young mackerel laid out at the Busan Cooperative Fish Market on Monday. Among 97,000 boxes of fish sold on consignment Monday, 60,000 were mackerel that weighed under 200 grams (7 ounces) and are mainly used as feed or bait. Fish sellers worry that catching young mackerel at sea will eventually lead to a decline in fully-grown mackerel. [YONHAP]