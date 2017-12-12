Atlas Copco, ulalaLAB develop smart factory system

The Korean affiliate of Atlas Copco, the Swedish industrial equipment maker, and ulalaLAB, a Korean start-up, released a smart factory management system on Monday to help small and medium-sized factories run more efficiently through cloud-based production analysis.The system, called Wicon A, is cheaper and easier to set up than existing solutions adopted by conglomerates, Atlas Copco Korea said in a media release, and will be available to SMEs on a subscription basis. Wicon A makes use of sensors and cloud-based analytics software to help monitor and improve production at factories.Atlas Copco offered its expertise in parts fastening, while ulalaLAB provided sensors and big data analysis technology, the companies said.The start-up’s Wicon sensor and analytics software can process general data on machine maintenance such as temperature, humidity, and vibration. Together with Atlas Copco’s system for monitoring a factory’s parts fastening process, Wicon A will be able to track the number and speed of a bolt’s rotation and history of fastening errors as well as other factors to improve the quality of a factory’s overall fastening process, according to the companies.“The cost of implementing smart factory solutions usually ranges from tens of millions of won to hundreds of millions of won,” said Choi Hyun-cheol, chief technology officer at ulalaLAB, “but with Wicon A, SMEs can easily make their factories smarter with a monthly subscription of a far lower price.”“More than 90 percent of Korean companies are small and medium-sized enterprises, and we thought it was necessary to tackle SMEs to expand our presence in Korea,” said Lee Sang-hun, marketing manager for Atlas Copco Korea.BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]