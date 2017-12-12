Diageo releases holiday sets of Johnnie Walker

Diageo Korea released four limited-edition holiday bottles of its best-selling Johnnie Walker whiskey on Monday.A 700-milliliter (24-ounce) Red Label bottle will come with an LED light and lamp shade so drinkers can turn the empty bottle into a tree-shaped mood lamp. A 200-milliliter bottle will include a can of lemon-flavored soda to mix with the whiskey.A 500-milliliter Black Label bottle will come with a cocktail glass and small replica of the brand’s iconic Striding Man logo. A 200-milliliter bottle will include two shot glasses.“Johnnie Walker has become a friendlier drink among the general public compared to the past,” a Diageo Korea spokesman said, “with a rising number of people drinking whiskey with lemon and soda. The latest Christmas edition is expected to make year-end gatherings more special with diverse items included in the package.”The special-edition sets will be available at discount chains and convenience stores.BY JIN EUN-SOO