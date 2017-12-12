Oriental Brewery taps Bruno Cosentino for CEO post

Bruno Cosentino

Oriental Brewery, the Korean affiliate of the world’s largest beer maker AB InBev, has appointed Bruno Cosentino as its new CEO, the beer company announced Monday.Cosentino, who has been serving as the vice president of AB InBev’s Asia-Pacific branch, will take his new post from Jan. 1 next year in Korea.Oriental Brewery’s current CEO Frederico Freire has been appointed as the head of the beer company’s Chinese operation.Kim Dong-chul, sales vice president at Oriental Brewery, was promoted to chief operating officer in charge of sales, logistics and manufacturing, effective from Jan. 1 as well.Cosentino, who was born in Brazil in 1974, joined AB InBev is 1997 and served as the head of the marketing team for the Andes region and marketing executive for Brazilian beer label Brahma for 20 years.BY JIN EUN-SOO