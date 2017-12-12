Dearth of social capital (kor)

The Pohang earthquake on Nov. 15 and the sinking a month later of a fishing boat in Yeongheung Island near Incheon exposed the backwardness of Korean society. The government responses have gotten more prompt than in previous administrations, but distrust and incompetence still prevail. I felt that it is still hard to trust this society.
As I did military service in Pohang, I was more interested in the Pohang earthquake than the one in Gyeongju. The earthquake that hit Pohang was a 5.4-magnitude quake, weaker than Gyeongju’s 5.8 quake, but it resulted in 16 times more displaced victims (1,797) and five times more property damage (55.1 billion won or $50 million).
The Pohang earthquake had a shallow epicenter and occurred in populous areas, but poorly constructed buildings also aggravated the damages. Members of the Korean Structural Engineers Association inspected an apartment complex damaged by the earthquake, and some of the buildings lacked necessary rebar. The columns in first-floor parking spaces were bent because of poor construction. Many people had lived in the buildings, believing they were safe.
After reviewing the fishing boat accident, I am not sure if the Coast Guard can be trusted. They did not have high-speed boats, so they approached the scene in a fishing boat.
The time and money spent on safety measures are needed not only when business contracts are drafted. The city of Busan is improving its earthquake-resistant verification process for building structures. The earthquake left many columns bent. When constructing rebar, videos will be recorded in the presence of a supervisor and then submitted.
It will cost money. The local government needs to invest more in maintenance and control, and so do building owners. Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Kim Young-choon is considering the introduction of fishing-only vessels, as well as reinforcing fishing-safety regulations. But the safety measures will cost time and money.
American political scientist Francis Fukuyama said in the mid-1990s that trust is one of the requirements for prosperity. A country whose community members have high expectations for each other to act honesty and cooperatively will thrive, he argued. He named the United States and Japan as countries with high expectations, and China and Korea as countries with low expectations.
The theory came in the 1990s, but not much has changed. The Korea Chamber of Commerce published “Study on Korea’s social capital accumulation and challenges” last year and stated that Korean trust, norms and social networks, the three social capitals, were among the lowest in the international community. Achieving a good per capita GDP is important, but without social capital, becoming a developed country is a distant goal.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 11, page 38
*The author is a deputy national news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YUM TAE-JUNG
한 달 사이에 연이어 발생한 11ㆍ15 포항 지진과 인천 영흥도 낚싯배 침몰 사고는 우리 사회의 후진성을 여실히 드러냈다. 예전보다 정부의 대처가 빨랐다고는 하지만, 곳곳에서 불신과 부실의 모습이 보였다. 아직도 믿고 살기 힘든 사회구나 하는 걸 느끼게 했다.
포항은 군대 생활을 했던 곳이라 지난해 경주 지진보다 관심이 더 갔다. 포항 지진(규모 5.4)은 경주(5.8)보다 규모는 작았지만, 이재민(1797명)은 16배, 재산피해(551억원)는 5배 많았다. 경주보다 진원이 얕고 사람이 많이 사는 곳에서 발생한 영향이 크지만, 건물의 부실함도 한몫했다. 한국건축구조기술사회 소속 전문가들이 지진으로 피해를 본 포항 D아파트를 점검해 봤더니 일부 건물엔 있어야 할 철근이 없었다. 1층을 주차장으로 쓰기 위해 비운 필로티 건물의 기둥이 엿가락처럼 휜 것도 부실시공 탓이 크다. 그런 건물을 많은 사람이 보금자리라고 믿고 살았다.
낚싯배 사고 대응 과정도 되짚어보면 해경을 믿을 수 있겠나 싶다. 신속히 출동해야 하는데 고속단정이 없어 육지로 이동해 항구로 간 뒤 민간 어선을 타고 현장에 가는 모습도 연출됐다. 출동시간을 둘러싼 말 바꾸기, 일부 구조대원의 미숙한 대응도 도마에 올랐다.
서로 믿을 수 없어 안전장치를 만드느라 비용ㆍ시간이 들어가는 건 사업계약서 작성 때만이 아니다. 부산시는 최근 필로티 구조의 건물을 지을 때 내진설계 확인 절차를 대폭 강화한다고 밝혔다. 지진 때 필로티 건물 기둥이 엿가락처럼 휜 것을 봐서다. 철근 공사 때 반드시 감리자의 입회 아래 동영상을 촬영해 제출하도록 했다. 이게 다 돈이다. 지방자치단체로선 관리ㆍ감독에 예전보다 더 많은 인력과 돈을 써야 하고 건물주도 마찬가지다. 김영춘 해양수산부 장관은 낚시 전용배 도입을 검토하고 승선 정원 감축 등 낚시어선 안전 관련 규정을 대폭 강화하겠다고 했다. 좋게 말해 안전 강화지 낚싯배 주인을 믿지 못하니 규제하겠다는 건데 비용과 시간이 더 들어갈 수밖에 없다.
미국의 정치학자 프랜시스 후쿠야마는 1990년대 중반 신뢰(trust)를 번영의 요건으로 꼽았다. 공동체 구성원 간에 상대방이 규범에 기초해 정직하고 협동적인 행동을 할 것이라는 기대가 높은 나라는 잘 살고, 그렇지 않은 나라는 잘 살기 힘들다는 거다. 신뢰가 높은 나라로 미국ㆍ일본, 낮은 나라로 중국ㆍ 한국 등이 꼽혔다. 90년대 나온 건데 요즘도 별로 달라진 게 없다. 대한상의가 지난해 낸 ‘한국의 사회적 자본 축적실태와 대응과제 연구’를 보면 ‘우리나라의 신뢰ㆍ규범ㆍ사회 네트워크 등 3대 사회적 자본은 국제사회에서 바닥 수준’이다. 국민소득 3만 달러 달성도 중요하지만, 신뢰 같은 사회적 자본 확충 없이 선진국은 아직 먼 얘기다.
염태정 내셔널 부데스크